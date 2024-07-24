‘People might be disappointed’: Ex-Rockstar dev’s GTA 6 warning doesn’t sound good

The hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 is immense, especially after Rockstar Games released a record-breaking trailer showcasing a modern Vice City. Not everyone is so sure it’s going to change the game though, including an ex-Rockstar employee.

Obbe Vermeij, a veteran of the Grand Theft Auto series, shared his thoughts in an interview with YouTuber SanInPlay this week. While he left Rockstar in late 2009, Vermeij remains well-connected to the gaming world and has a unique perspective on the franchise—as well as a cautionary warning that expectations may need to be tempered.

Vice City, where the neon lights meet the golden hour. Image via Rockstar Games.

Vermeij’s insights are grounded in his extensive experience with the Rockstar series, having worked on landmark titles like GTA 3, San Andreas, and GTA IV. Yet, his comments suggest that while GTA 6 will be a technical marvel, it might not drastically diverge from its long-lasting predecessor when it comes to gameplay.

“I don’t think it’s going to be wildly different from GTA 5,” he predicted. “I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day. But it’s still going to be the best game out there.”

The trailer set high expectations, featuring up-to-date tech, pop culture references, and a dual-protagonist system that promises a mix of romance and tragedy. However, Vermeij emphasized the leap from GTA 5 to GTA 6 might not be as groundbreaking as previous jumps like from GTA 2 to GTA 3 or San Andreas to GTA 4. He also noted technological advancements since GTA 5 may not be sufficient to meet the sky-high expectations.

Despite these concerns, Vermeij remains optimistic about Rockstar’s ability to innovate, particularly in areas like AI-driven and physics-driven animation. He praised the Vice City setting and its “Florida man” theme, believing it suits the franchise perfectly. Vermeij’s warning might serve as a reality check for fans, but his message was clear: GTA 6 will still be a standout, even if it doesn’t revolutionize the series.

As we inch closer to the Fall 2025 release, fans should prepare for a game that builds on the strengths of GTA 5 while bringing its own unique flair. While reactions may be mixed, the legacy of GTA suggests GTA 6 will ultimately live up to the hype.

