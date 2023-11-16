5 worst GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6

After a decade-long wait, the GTA 6 is finally on the horizon. While the game has been on the wishlist of many fans, there are also highly demanded features and disliked mechanics that fans don’t want to see.

Rockstar Games’ reputation for producing almost flawless games might have been damaged by the GTA: The Trilogy launch on PC, but the developer still holds a dear place in gamers’ hearts as the GTA series has been an incremental part of most gaming enthusiasts’ pasts.

GTA 5 might have stood the test of time since its release in 2013, but there are features we’d like Rockstar to consider twice before adding to GTA 6.

Online achievements

I love GTA games, and am a big fan of getting Platinum trophies for my favorite games. The sense of accomplishment is unmatched, but the achievements lists for GTA games have becoming increasingly difficult to complete over the years, causing me to avoid going for a full completion.

The blame generally lies with online achievements. For casual players like myself, GTA Online has been a challenging battlefield. While we currently don’t know what GTA 6 will mean for GTA Online, the chances of us having online achievements in GTA 6 will be high, and I would love if Rockstar could tone down the difficulty level of these or remove them completely.

Buildings that look like they’re interactive, but actually aren’t

How often have you approached a building or a house in GTA 5, thinking you could just step inside? I couldn’t give you a number for my attempts since there have been too many.

Having buildings that look like you can enter inside is good since it shows the level of detail that went into designing them. However, having more explorable structures would certainly enrich the experience. I’d love to breathe in more interior details in GTA 6.

The stealth walk instead of crouching

Crouching helps with taking cover too. Image via Rockstar Games

Going after stealthy takedowns felt weird in GTA 5. The stealth walk was inferior to the classic crouch that rose to stardom after GTA: San Andreas.

Crouching just feels right, while the stealth walk looks awkward in most GTA 5 in-game scenarios. I’d prefer having the old crouching physics back instead of the stealth walk in GTA 6.

Cop mechanics

Cops in GTA 5 are okay, but they feel unpolished when considering the grand size of the game. Police chases often end anticlimactic, and they are too one-dimensional. In GTA 6, I’d like to see improved cop mechanics and have more diverse pursuits that can include getting arrested at the end instead of being sent to the hospital.

The shooting mechanics

Some innovation in shooting would be nice. Screengrab via Rockstar Games

GTA 5 and its predecessors had robust shooting mechanics. I don’t have anything to complain about them, but it has been so long since we had any changes in this regard.

Considering there’s a 10-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6, I wouldn’t mind seeing some improvements to the shooting mechanics. They can be quality-of-life upgrades or a complete revamp of the system. I just want a different gun-play experience in GTA 6.