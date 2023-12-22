How to find the Holiday Hauler in GTA Online

The snow has touched the ground in GTA Online, and the Holiday Hauler has been making the rounds around Los Santos, spreading the holiday joy.

The Holiday Hauler in GTA Online is a truck that drives in a predetermined Los Santos route, dropping free Christmas gifts to players chasing after it. Considering these rewards tend to be seasonal exclusives, you should get them while you have the chance.

Where to find the Holiday Hauler in GTA Online

You can find the Holiday Hauler in the northern parts of Los Santos in GTA Online. The bus tours the upper portion of the map and has a fixed route. While you can always take a ride in the same route yourself in the hopes of finding it, I hung around the city center until the Holiday Hauler approached my destination.

Once you start following the Holiday Hauler truck, it’ll take you on a map tour while compensating your time with various gifts. Image via GTAWeb

When the red Holiday Hauler truck approaches your location, be ready to start tailing it with a ride, as you’ll need to follow it to receive its rewards.

What are the Holiday Hauler rewards in GTA Online?

Following the Holiday Hauler is a lucrative activity in GTA Online. The truck will periodically drop the rewards below.

eCola Festive Sweater

Sprunk Festive Sweater

Ammo

Snack

Money

In addition to getting the Hauler Hauler rewards, you can pick up Snowballs to start snow fights and unlock the Gooch outfit in GTA Online until the snow leaves. The festive activities will continue until the new year, and you’ll still have a couple of days to enjoy the event in 2024 since it’ll rotate out on Jan. 3. With Grant Theft Auto 6‘s release scheduled for 2025, GTA Online fans are likely to receive one more holiday-themed update during the winter next year in the current iteration of their favorite title.