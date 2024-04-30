gray zone warfare players running down street
Image via MADFINGER Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare release countdown: Exact start time and date

Warfare waits for no one.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 04:15 am

MADFINGER Games’ Gray Zone Warfare is a new player in the MMOFPS market and it’s nearly time to insert ourselves into the heart of the action.

Recommended Videos

In Gray Zone Warfare, you must overcome realism and resourceful AI to explore and uncover the mystery of an isolated island. It embraces elements from other beloved rivals like Escape From Tarkov, and the deployment time draws near.

The first-person shooter title offers new ideas in an expansive and thoroughly captivating world, so let’s see when it’s time to cock your gun and unleash hell.

Gray Zone Warfare release time and date

Gray Zone Warfare jungle gameplay screenshot
All guns blazing. Image via MADFINGER Games

Gray Zone Warfare players can go in hot on April 30, 2024, and the FPS will officially launch at 8AM CT / 9AM PT / 2PM BST.

News of GZW‘s launch time was confirmed by the developer itself in a social media message on X, “to celebrate the launch into Early Access tomorrow at 9am ET.”

Even though players are asking a bunch of questions about the island in question, we have answers to other burning wonderings, like its minimum and recommended specs on PC, if it will be on consoles, and all factions in GZW.

We also have a live countdown ticking down the seconds until the launch of Gray Zone Warfare, so you can set your sights on the target and plan accordingly.

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
0
3
:
3
7
:
2
7

Everything is subject to change, so make sure you come back to this guide in the event that GZW‘s date or time is pushed back. For now, check out our guide to every Gray Zone Warfare edition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All factions in Gray Zone Warfare
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
All factions in Gray Zone Warfare
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs listed
Gray Zone Warfare soldiers peek behind a window at enemies
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to consoles?
Gray Zone Warfare jungle gameplay screenshot
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to consoles?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All factions in Gray Zone Warfare
Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
All factions in Gray Zone Warfare
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs listed
Gray Zone Warfare soldiers peek behind a window at enemies
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to consoles?
Gray Zone Warfare jungle gameplay screenshot
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Is Gray Zone Warfare coming to consoles?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 29, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.