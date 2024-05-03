Gray Zone Warfare: How to zoom your scope in GZW

One of the many features Gray Zone Warfare doesn’t outright teach you is how to zoom your scope in. Thankfully, we can teach you.

It’s fair to say Gray Zone Warfare pulls no punches with its attitude towards tutorials. They are minimal, minimalistic, and their absence can leave you floundering.

This is why we are here to instruct you on all things GZW: How to stop bleeding and cure wounds, how to cure comas, and the reason you’re here—how to use a weapon scope.

How to zoom weapon scope in GZW

There’s a mouse in the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To zoom in with your weapon’s scope, you need to use your mouse wheel to determine the zoom level of your weapon in Gray Zone Warfare.

As you can see in our picture above, if you go into GZW’s Control settings, under “Weapon,” you can see you need to use the mouse wheel to increase and decrease the Scope’s Zoom level—especially if you have a scope capable of cycling through multiple zoom levels.

You can acquire scopes and various sights from Gunny—a Vendor at the base—and they are one of the different types of weapon attachments and modifiers you can attach to your guns.

I recommend using the firing range at your starting base to get used to your new scope and test the weapon scope feature. You can find which zoom level suits you best, and you can adapt on the fly during intense combat situations.

