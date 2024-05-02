Gray Zone Warfare roadmap: All upcoming map locations, mechanics and events in GZW

Gray Zone Warfare burst onto the extraction shooter scene in Early Access on April 30, 2024. The initial Early Access release came with missing features, bugs, and a lack of quality-of-life elements. Still, for players who dug the core gameplay loop, GZW’s roadmap became a point of interest.

While the developers shared a roadmap with GZW fans on Discord, it’s merely a glimpse into the future, not a set schedule. These features are targeted for the full release, which doesn’t have a confirmed date. However, you might see some of these features implemented gradually throughout Early Access as well. The developers are also committed to incorporating feedback from the community so the roadmap may evolve alongside the game itself.

The complete Gray Zone Warfare roadmap

The future looks bright for GZW. Image via Madfinger Games

At the time of writing, GZW’s full roadmap includes the following features that are likely to get added to the game in the future:

More locations and biomes on the map.

An end-game location named Ground Zero, which will be filled with powerful enemies and storylines.

Enemies will adapt their tactics based on their type, the situation at hand, and even the current time or weather conditions with their improved AI.

Factions will have their own goals and motivations.

Faction-exclusive quests and progression systems featuring patrolling territories, scavenging for resources, and even clashing with rival groups. Building a reputation with each faction will unlock unique benefits.

Engaging side quests with new plots to improve the storytelling in the game, more quests will also be added to the main storyline.

Game-changing seasonal events to keep GZW fresh throughout the year.

A robust crafting system, allowing players to forge the tools and equipment to ensure their survival in GZW.

Dynamic weather patterns will change the map, requiring players to adapt on the fly, and adding more realism in the process.

A faster day/night cycle.

A skill system rewarding players for their achievements, reducing the importance of the grind.

Players will get to customize their bases and hooches.

A weapon customization system that allows players to personalize their favorite tools.

Gear personalization and customization.

A trading system.

In addition to these new features, I also expect Madfinger Games to fix crashes and rubber banding in GZW before the full release.

