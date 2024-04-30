An in-house search in Gray Zone Warfare.
Image via Madfinger Games
Gray Zone Warfare

How to fix crashing issues in Gray Zone Warfare

Crash landing on Gray Zone Warfare.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 08:46 am

Many gamers are accustomed to crashes, especially during new content releases. While some can come with guiding error texts, most might leave you wondering what might have happened, like Gray Zone Warfare crashes.

Most crashes in Gray Zone Warfare don’t come attached with an error code, so fans have been wondering how to fix these crashes.

How to fix crashes in Gray Zone Warfare

A sniper in Gray Zone Warfare.
Some crashes may come at the most crucial times. Image via Madfinger Games

To fix crashing issues in Gray Zone Warfare, turn off the NVIDIA in-game overlay and other similar overlays running in the background. Player reports suggest that closing overlays helped reduce crashes in Gray Zone Warfare, but we’ll still need to wait for Madfinger Games to roll out a permanent fix.

As an alternative fix for Gray Zone Warfare Crashes, you can:

  • Install all the latest updates for the game, your GPU drivers and system
  • Optimize your graphics card for the best performance instead of quality

If you can make it to the main screen, you should also lower your graphics settings there since it looks like the crashes can be tied to the available VRAM on your system.

Some players have also been reporting crashes due to insufficient memory errors. If that’s also the case for you, turn off all passively running programs in the background, including your antivirus software, before launching Gray Zone Warfare.

These crashes can be a real buzzkill, especially when they cause progress to be lost or character factions to be reset. Imagine finally picking the same faction as your friends, only to have a crash switch you to the other side. Considering you may not be able to change your factions for a while, this can drive away quite a few players.

Additionally, at the time of writing, the main base area itself might be a crash hotspot. Most crashes happen in the main base, and players who make it out of there have been reporting that they could play the game without any crashes for hours. In my case, turning off the programs with overlays temporarily fixed the crashes, but then I had to deal with other problems like the initialize Skalla plugin error and the anti-cheat failed to start error. These errors, including the random crashes, should resolve as more optimization patches become available.

Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.