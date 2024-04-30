In-game footage from Gray Zone Warfare
Image via Madfinger Games
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

How to fix 'failed to initialize SKALLA plugin' error in Gray Zone Warfare

Thanks for the visual improvements SKALLA, but could you load and not prompt errors?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 07:38 am

Gray Zone Warfare‘s early access is finally here, but the release hasn’t been smooth due to errors like “failed to initialize SKALLA plugin.

Release day errors are common amongst new releases, but this was the first time hearing about the SKALLA plugin. At first, I thought it could be a background task on my PC, but I quickly found that it was more of a fundamental error within Gray Zone Warfare’s code.

What causes the “failed to initialize SKALLA plugin” error in Gray Zone Warfare?

gray zone warfare players running down street
Image via MADFINGER Games

The “failed to initialize SKALLA plugin” error in Gray Zone Warfare is related to Unreal Engine 5, which was used to build the game. This plugin aims to enhance the visual experience by adding realism.

This issue also sometimes causes the “Skala.dll failed to load” error. We might have to wait for the developer to fix this.

How to fix the “failed to initialize SKALLA plugin” error in Gray Zone Warfare

A character sitting on a wooden balcony in Madfinger Games.
Come on, initialize already. Image via Madfinger Games

The best fixes for the “failed to initialize SKALLA plugin” error in Gray Zone Warfare are to restart and update your graphics card driver.

In my tests, I received this error on an older system running on a two-year-old GPU driver. But when I moved to a newer PC with the latest available drivers, I didn’t encounter this error. This error might likely resolve itself after the game’s release as Madfinger Games continues to optimize.

If restarting your PC or console and updating your GPU drivers doesn’t work, you should submit a support request to Madfinger Games so the developer can fix it with a patch or guide you with the latest information.

When this error is finally behind you, there will be more to consider before starting your journey in the game. Deciding between all the factions in Gray Zone Warfare will be a challenge of its own since you may not be able to change your faction for a while.

