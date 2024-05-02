Gray Zone Warfare’s ‘lethal’ AI is getting out of hand after latest patch

Amid several complaints about its performance, Gray Zone Warfare’s undeniably overpowered AI enemies have caught the attention of several players—and they’ve determined that the culprit is the first hotfix.

Recommended Videos

As one player pointed out on Reddit, the AI enemies have gone “absolutely lethal” after Gray Zone Warfare’s Hotfix 1 update dropped on May 1. From shooting through walls to landing one-shot kills from a suspiciously large distance, the bots have left players shivering thanks to their hacker-like mechanics.

Imagine being shot dead out of nowhere. Image via Madfinger Games

“Loving the game but if they’re going to have a jungle setting with reasonably low enemy visibility they may need to tone down the AI a slight bit,” the player wrote in their post. “I like a challenge as much as the next person but good God it’s like they have aimbot.”

Many players are having similar issues with the AI, as the comments section is filled with similar reports. Another player narrated how painful it is to complete quests in Ban Pa because of Lamang Island’s excessively ferocious AI residents. “like 100m 3 thorax shots through foliage painful,” they wrote. Interestingly, players aren’t sure whether Madfinger Games intended to crank up the AI that far or if it’s a bug.

Other players pointed out that the AI can not only see through leaves, but they can also scan through solid objects like walls and doors, which definitely isn’t supposed to happen.

In most cases, AI enemies in hybrid video games are toned down so they aren’t impossible to kill. Gray Zone Warfare, on the other hand, features bots with skill levels far beyond any real player’s capacity. In fact, the game technically has a cheating problem caused by its own AI—it can’t get weirder than this.

It seems like a serious bug that requires Madfinger Games’ immediate attention. Until then, we suggest laying low and staying away from the PvE experience.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more