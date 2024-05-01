Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix rubber banding in GZW

Getting eliminated in Gray Zone Warfare because you teleport backward instead of taking cover? You’re not alone. Rubber banding has proved to be a notable problem for many players in GZW, but its fix isn’t that complicated.

There’s a fine line between rubber banding and lag in GZW. While I can tolerate some degree of lag, everything becomes unbearable when that lag evolves into rubber banding. The random snaps and teleports can make it impossible to survive on the field, and you’ll definitely want to fix it before continuing your GZW adventures.

How do you fix rubber banding in GZW? Answered

Teleporting back to your location could ruin your tactical advantage. Image via Madfinger Games

To fix rubber banding in GZW, you should switch servers. Head back to the main menu and attempt to join a different lobby. This can sometimes connect you to a server with a lighter load, resolving the issue entirely.

If you still experience rubber banding and lag in GZW after connecting to a few different servers, you can try out the following alternative methods:

Check GZW’s server status: A maintenance or an on-going server outage might cause rubber banding for everyone.

Troubleshoot your home network : Restarting your modem/router, switching to a cabled connection, using a mobile hotspot, changing your DNS addresses, or calling your ISP will allow you to check whether the connection problem is on your side.

: Restarting your modem/router, switching to a cabled connection, using a mobile hotspot, changing your DNS addresses, or calling your ISP will allow you to check whether the connection problem is on your side. Close background applications: Applications running in the background can eat up bandwidth, especially if they’re installing updates, leading to lag.

While your in-game settings shouldn’t affect your ping, lag, and any rubber banding in the game, I’d also recommend using the best GZW settings for your system. These optimized configurations often require players to lower their graphical settings so there’s less strain on their systems. On rare occasions, rubber banding may occur due to graphical inefficiencies, and lowering your settings could be a quick fix.

