Patrolling an area in Gray Zone Warfare.
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix rubber banding in GZW

The dejavu of gaming is also present in Gray Zone Warfare.
Published: May 1, 2024 09:23 am

Getting eliminated in Gray Zone Warfare because you teleport backward instead of taking cover? You’re not alone. Rubber banding has proved to be a notable problem for many players in GZW, but its fix isn’t that complicated.

There’s a fine line between rubber banding and lag in GZW. While I can tolerate some degree of lag, everything becomes unbearable when that lag evolves into rubber banding. The random snaps and teleports can make it impossible to survive on the field, and you’ll definitely want to fix it before continuing your GZW adventures.

How do you fix rubber banding in GZW? Answered

Sneaking around a truck in Gray Zone Warfare.
Teleporting back to your location could ruin your tactical advantage. Image via Madfinger Games

To fix rubber banding in GZW, you should switch servers. Head back to the main menu and attempt to join a different lobby. This can sometimes connect you to a server with a lighter load, resolving the issue entirely.

If you still experience rubber banding and lag in GZW after connecting to a few different servers, you can try out the following alternative methods:

  • Check GZW’s server status: A maintenance or an on-going server outage might cause rubber banding for everyone.
  • Troubleshoot your home network: Restarting your modem/router, switching to a cabled connection, using a mobile hotspot, changing your DNS addresses, or calling your ISP will allow you to check whether the connection problem is on your side.
  • Close background applications: Applications running in the background can eat up bandwidth, especially if they’re installing updates, leading to lag.

While your in-game settings shouldn’t affect your ping, lag, and any rubber banding in the game, I’d also recommend using the best GZW settings for your system. These optimized configurations often require players to lower their graphical settings so there’s less strain on their systems. On rare occasions, rubber banding may occur due to graphical inefficiencies, and lowering your settings could be a quick fix.

Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuck in map error in GZW
How to complete No Man Left Behind quest in Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix stuck in map error in GZW
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 1, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: How to cure comas
bleeding in gray zone warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: How to cure comas
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 1, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare: Secret Compassion quest guide – How to place the supplies in the correct area
Gray Zone Warfare players walking
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: Secret Compassion quest guide – How to place the supplies in the correct area
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 1, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.