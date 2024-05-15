Gray Zone Warfare Deep Depravity quest guide: How to retrieve the intel of atrocities

If you needed any more evidence that the ominous looking bunker in Gray Zone Warfare is an unpleasant place, there’s tangible proof you need to find as part of the Deep Depravity task.

Deep Depravity is a late-game task provided by the vendor Banshee. Banshee tasks you with following up on “some really nasty rumors” about the Soviet bunker the locals called “The Hole.” You’ll need to dive deep into The Hole to find the evidence you’re looking for.

In order to get to the intel alive, you’ll need to know the best way to get in, and where to look for the intel of atrocities in Gray Zone Warfare.

Where to find the intel of atrocities in Gray Zone Warfare

The intel of atrocities is located in the second level basement of the YBL-1 bunker that’s south of Fort Narith, in the side office of a meeting room. The bunker entrance, which you must be familiar with after completing the New Neighbors, The Negotiator, and the Prisoner 23 tasks, is located at map coordinates (142, 121).

I hear meetings down here are torture. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you enter the bunker and go down the stairs, follow the main hallway until you’re forced to turn left, then take the second right after the hazmat suits. Once you reach basement level two, walk onto the level, turn right, then turn left. On your second left there is a door heading into a meeting room with a display board next to a single lit wall lamp.

At the back of that room is a single desk office with the blinds half closed. The intel of atrocities is on a flash drive next to the laptop in that room.

As with any intel item that needs to be returned, I highly recommend placing it in your SafeLock container so that it stays with you even if you are killed. The bunker area is a hotspot for PvP activity, so if you’ve managed to get inside and secure the drive, you should definitely save it in the SafeLock so it won’t all be for nothing if you’re taken out.

