A hidden entrance to a bunker, surrounded by fences in the forest in Gray Zone Warfare.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare Prisoner 23 quest guide: How to retrieve the information

That's vital information just sitting there in the open.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 15, 2024 03:20 pm

The Prisoner 23 quest is a task given to you by Artisan, one of the many vendors you can do deals with at your forward base in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

The task at hand for Prisoner 23 is simple: Retrieve the collected information about prisoner 23 via a file folder at Fort Narith and return it to Artisan at base. While the objective sounds easy, following through can be challenging, especially at one of the biggest PvP hotspots in Fort Narith.

But if you know where you’re going and what you’re looking for, the Prisoner 23 task in Gray Zone Warfare is relatively straight forward.

Where to the find the Prisoner 23 information file in Gray Zone Warfare

Prisoner 23 file location on map in Gray Zone Warfare.
No need to go into the bunker. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The location of the Prisoner 23 information file is in the office building directly next to the YBL-1 bunker main entrance, to the south of the larger Fort Narith area, at map coordinates (142, 121). The file itself, titled the Prisoner Info Folder, will be on the desk in the middle of the room. The folder only appears if you have the Prisoner 23 task active.

Prisoner 23 file location in Gray Zone Warfare.
Who leaves sensitive information just sitting on the desk? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The wording of the task implies that the folder is somewhere in the labyrinth of the bunker or in the larger Fort Narith area, so hopefully this will save you extensive searching time. I’d recommend calling for an evac helicopter just before you actually reach the bunker entrance area if you want to cut down on the amount of time you’ll spend waiting for your ride to come.

When it comes to approaching this area, I’d also recommend the slow and cautious approach rather than trying to get in and out fast. There are several enemy AI combatants in the area, and on numerous times trying to reach the bunker I’ve been picked off by an enemy faction player lurking in the jungle. This area is notorious for player camping.

Once you have the folder, I highly suggest putting it in your SafeLock container, since that stays with you even if you die. So if you get killed trying to escape, you can at the very least complete the task and turn in the folder to Artisan when you respawn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Shortcut quest guide: How to find the passage leading to Fort Narith
How to complete Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Shortcut quest guide: How to find the passage leading to Fort Narith
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest guide: How to find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack
How to complete Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest guide: How to find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare The Congressman quest guide: How to find the smartphone
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare The Congressman quest guide: How to find the smartphone
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Shortcut quest guide: How to find the passage leading to Fort Narith
How to complete Shortcut in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Shortcut quest guide: How to find the passage leading to Fort Narith
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest guide: How to find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack
How to complete Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Girls Just Wanna Have Fun quest guide: How to find out what happened to Ying Vilaysack
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Read Article Gray Zone Warfare The Congressman quest guide: How to find the smartphone
How to complete the Congressman in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare The Congressman quest guide: How to find the smartphone
Zack Palm Zack Palm May 15, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.