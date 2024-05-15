Gray Zone Warfare Prisoner 23 quest guide: How to retrieve the information

The Prisoner 23 quest is a task given to you by Artisan, one of the many vendors you can do deals with at your forward base in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

The task at hand for Prisoner 23 is simple: Retrieve the collected information about prisoner 23 via a file folder at Fort Narith and return it to Artisan at base. While the objective sounds easy, following through can be challenging, especially at one of the biggest PvP hotspots in Fort Narith.

But if you know where you’re going and what you’re looking for, the Prisoner 23 task in Gray Zone Warfare is relatively straight forward.

Where to the find the Prisoner 23 information file in Gray Zone Warfare

No need to go into the bunker. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The location of the Prisoner 23 information file is in the office building directly next to the YBL-1 bunker main entrance, to the south of the larger Fort Narith area, at map coordinates (142, 121). The file itself, titled the Prisoner Info Folder, will be on the desk in the middle of the room. The folder only appears if you have the Prisoner 23 task active.

Who leaves sensitive information just sitting on the desk? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The wording of the task implies that the folder is somewhere in the labyrinth of the bunker or in the larger Fort Narith area, so hopefully this will save you extensive searching time. I’d recommend calling for an evac helicopter just before you actually reach the bunker entrance area if you want to cut down on the amount of time you’ll spend waiting for your ride to come.

When it comes to approaching this area, I’d also recommend the slow and cautious approach rather than trying to get in and out fast. There are several enemy AI combatants in the area, and on numerous times trying to reach the bunker I’ve been picked off by an enemy faction player lurking in the jungle. This area is notorious for player camping.

Once you have the folder, I highly suggest putting it in your SafeLock container, since that stays with you even if you die. So if you get killed trying to escape, you can at the very least complete the task and turn in the folder to Artisan when you respawn.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more