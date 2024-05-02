Does Gray Zone Warfare have a playtest?

Gray Zone Warfare is drumming up a ton of talk in 2024 and the first-person shooter is drawing the attention of many interested parties in which a playtest could do wonders.

The early Gray Zone Warfare player count numbers suggest many people are on board with the tough and testing FPS. Touted as a potential Tarkov killer, GZW is an extraction shooter featuring loose mission structures as well as hardcore gunplay, survival, and realism.

What I will say, though, is that Gray Zone Warfare isn’t for everyone. Progress can be slow and plodding if you keep getting caught out—I recommend our best tips and tricks to survive—and a trial run might be a good way to measure your enjoyment.

Is there a Gray Zone Warfare playtest?

The equivalent of a firing range to practice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At this moment in time, there isn’t another proper playtest lined up for Gray Zone Warfare, as it has officially entered its early access period. However, you can sort of playtest GZW courtesy of a generous 2-hour test window. Let me explain.

The final proper playtest for GZW took place a week before its early access launch on Steam. Certain users got to try it out to try and give any last-minute feedback, and discover any game-breaking bugs. I would say it’s now in a live playtest state—just one that requires money to play.

However, there is a tried and tested method through Steam that allows you to sink up to two hours of in-game time with Gray Zone Warfare. It is possible to purchase GZW and sample 120 minutes of what it has to offer (maybe a bit less to be safe) and refund Gray Zone Warfare if you’re not sold on its premise.

Many players are sold though, and if you are one of these people, enhance your experience by knowing how to fix the stuck in map error, how to cure comas, and how to fix the annoying locker bug.

