How many people are playing Gray Zone Warfare? Player count and active users

Published: May 1, 2024 11:12 am

Gray Zone Warfare has quickly exploded from the barrel of a gun into the limelight—and its player count shows the FPS has made quite the impression.

Metrics in the gaming community seem to be as important and talked about as ever. Everyone wants to know who’s playing what, and that includes Gray Zone Warfare. Released on April 30, 2024, the extraction shooter swiftly lured users to Lamang Island.

The player count is very interesting, though, as GZW has a natural competitor to compare its figures to—Escape From Tarkov.

Gray Zone Warfare player count

Soldiers with weapons patrol an area in Gray Zone Warfare
The population is pretty solid. Image via MADFINGER Games

As of May 1, 2024, Gray Zone Warfare has reached an all-time peak of 66,944—with this figure expected to rise as the title reaches its first weekend and word of mouth spreads.

The data comes from a reliable source—SteamCharts—and GZW got off to a great start. We also know the data is spot on as the title is only available on PC, meaning the numbers represent the complete player count at this point.

GZW offers a tropical setting in the extraction-shooter genre, but it has a long way to go to knock its main competitor off its perch.

How does Gray Zone Warfare’s player count compare to Escape From Tarkov?

According to ActivePlayer, GZW’s player count pales in comparison to Escape From Tarkov as the latter is averaging well over two million players each month since going into its first alpha test back in 2016. Due to Escape From Tarkov moving from Steam, we don’t know its all-time peak, but it’s more than likely going to be greater than one million (if not close).

I can hear you screaming at your phone or monitor. Yes, Tarkov has many more years on the clock compared to Gray Zone Warfare, and it took a long time for EFT to reach the fabulous numbers it’s hitting now.

On the other hand, facts are facts. GZW needs to remain a consistent people-pleaser for a while before it can think of toppling the juggernaut that is Escape From Tarkov. GZW might get a solid piece of the extraction party pie, though, as the Escape from Tarkov Unheard Edition drama and controversy have annoyed users.

If you’re swayed by Gray Zone Warfare, check out everything we know about the stuck in map error, how to fix comas, and the best GZW settings.

