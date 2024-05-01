Gray Zone Warfare: How to fix locker bug in GZW

The locker in Gray Zone Warfare is where you store your hard-earned items. However, a locker bug in GZW has been preventing players from using this handy system and leaving their inventories full in the process.

Recommended Videos

The GZW locker bug appears as a grayed-out locker icon, with the tab in question totally inaccessible. Even worse, attempting to claim drops from your purchase or rewards results in a “no room for items” message, locking players out of future drops and slowing their progression. This effectively ruins the inventory management in the tactical game and many players have started logging out until the developers deploy fixes.

Can you fix the locker bug in GZW?

Not having access to a locker will have you look for alternative storage solutions in GZW. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, unfortunately, fixing the locker bug in GZW isn’t something you can do on your own. This is an error within the game’s code that only the developers, Madfinger Games, have the tools to fix it completely.

At the time of writing, GZW is in early access. This development stage means the game is still under construction, and encountering bugs like the locker issue is expected. The developers are actively working on polishing the game for its full release, and ironing out bugs like this is a crucial part of that process. The locker bug was also acknowledged by the devs on GZW’s official Discord, so it’s likely to get fixed in future updates.

While I didn’t encounter the locker bug, I ran my fair share of problems in GZW. From rubber banding to bone fractures, my first hours in GZW were filled with adventure and I expect many more quality-of-life updates in the future.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more