How to get and farm Lunary Cells in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Lunary Cells are crucial for awakening Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. If you’re committed to the game, you’ll need to battle Pyet-A several times to collect these Lunary Cells and unlock the maximum power of these endgame weapons. Here’s your guide to doing that.

How to farm Lunary Cells during Pyet-A fight in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

This technodino is scary. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only way to get Lunary Cells in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is by defeating Pyet-A in the Proud quest “The Automagod Strikes Back.” Since Lunary Cells are a drop item, acquiring them is based on chance, meaning you might have to replay the battle multiple times to collect what you need. However, targeting Pyet-A’s tail specifically can boost your odds of receiving it as a break item. In my experience, I’ve gotten two Lunary Cells from a single run by focusing on both the drop chance and breaking the tail.

Given that Pyet-A is the penultimate quest in the game, you have better chances of completing it with a strong team of human players in online co-op. Alternatively, if you’re going solo, make sure your AI party is well-equipped. Relying on yourself is crucial, as the AI’s performance might not always be dependable, though it should still be enough to help you secure a win.

Siegfried and Eugen are the top picks for breaking the tail because they come with plenty of Stun abilities in their skill sets. If you’re aiming to collect many Lunary Cells, using either of these characters and enhancing the Stun Power trait with Sigils is a smart move. Just remember not to exceed the maximum Stun Power limit.

If you’re not too confident in playing Siegfried or Eugen, you can increase the Stun Power on your preferred character and take on a standard Pyet-A battle. When playing online, it’s likely you’ll meet other players who are also using Siegfried or Eugen, which can speed up the process. This allows you to focus on support roles or deal direct damage to the boss. Even if Lunary Cells don’t drop, you’ll probably get Silver Centrum and Mirage Munition, which are both crucial for endgame progress in Relink.