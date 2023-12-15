What happened to the real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

Tyr's fate is up in the air in God of War Ragnarok.

The Norse god of war, Tyr, makes his presence known throughout God of War Ragnarok. Or does he? During the game, it’s revealed that all is not as it appears with Tyr, so let’s find out what happened to the real Tyr in Ragnarok.

You mean there’s more than one god of war? I guess my life has been a lie. In any case, God of War Ragnarok introduces Tyr—the Norse representation of the God of War deity.

Allegedly well over eight feet tall with unimaginable strength and power, Tyr proves to be a useful ally to Kratos and Atreus in Ragnarok. As with all things, though, things go awry, and the fate of the real Tyr is a mystery. Unless, of course, you discovered the real secret behind Tyr.

What happens to Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

Will the real Tyr please stand up? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kratos and Atreus find Tyr early in their adventure. Although it later transpires that the Tyr they found wasn’t the real Tyr at all, it was Odin disguised as Tyr to infiltrate the team. We also learn that Tyr is being kept captive by Odin in a prison.

Once you complete God of War Ragnarok, then not only will you defeat Odin, bring Asgard to its knees, and save the realm, but you will also be able to find and save the real Tyr.

Where to find the real Tyr in God of War Ragnarok

Venture into God of War Ragnarok‘s post-game content and accept and complete The Broken Prison side quest to find Tyr in the Aesir Prison Wreckage location—found in Niflheim.

During the quest, you’ll find a locked gate in the prison that Kratos can open, and the real Tyr will be inside. He’s elated to see Freya who informs the Norse god of war all about the recent events that have occurred.

Does Tyr appear in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Yes, Tyr reappears in the God of War Ragnarok DLC and serves as a central character in the new story content, particularly as Kratos will have to fight and beat him four times.

Tyr still has the same voice actor in the DLC to retain that authenticity, and plays a huge part in the content, as well as GoW Ragnarok Valhalla‘s ending.