Who voices Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

Tyr is a new star attraction in God of War Ragnarok. The towering figure is the Norse God of War and despite his sizable stature, he has a soft-spoken demeanor. But whose talent is behind the voice of Tyr?

While Kratos was busy ruling the roost in Greece as the God of War, Tyr was across the seas serving in a similar capacity to maintain order in the Norse lands. You will eventually encounter Tyr during your travels in God of War Ragnarok, and its eventual Valhalla DLC, but who had the honor of providing the voice-over work for Tyr?

Who is the voice of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok?

It’s like looking into a mirror. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ben Prendergast is the voice of Tyr in both God of War Ragnarok and its free, 2023 follow-up DLC, God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.

The talented voice actor brings the giant presence of Tyr to life, and it’s not the first time that Prendergast has been involved in the video game world.

His eloquent delivery and ability to enunciate with crisp preciseness helped secure his roles in some of the biggest games of recent times: Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Horizon Forbidden West, and even Apex Legends as Fuse.

Santa Monica’s direction for the next rumored God of War game in development is unknown at this time. Meaning, we don’t know if Prendergast will ever voice Tyr again. That said, I genuinely didn’t think I’d ever hear the voice of Helios again in God of War, but here we are.