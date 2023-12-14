What did Freya ask Kratos in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla?

God of War Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC raises many questions. Why is Kratos here? How do you beat Valhalla? More importantly, what crucial question does Freya ask Kratos?

After the events of God of War Ragnarok, Kratos and Freya are on much better terms. Things looked hairier than Kratos’ beard at one point, but the two deities are no longer at odds with each other, and their relationship is finally amicable.

Freya discusses a matter of grave importance with Kratos shortly before he goes off galivanting into the jaws of Valhalla. If you’re wondering what she asked, this article is here to help. We’ll clear up both the question and answer. Be warned—spoilers for God of War Valhalla lie ahead.

What does Freya ask Kratos in God of War Valhalla DLC?

Kratos needs to show godlike gumption once more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the beginning of the God of War Valhalla DLC, Freya asks if Kratos has given any thought to the “matter” they discussed. We later learn that Freya asked Kratos to become the God of War of the Norse lands—replacing the retired Tyr in this capacity.

During one of God of War Ragnarok Valhalla‘s opening cut scenes, Kratos awakens from his first foray into Valhalla and is confronted by Sigrun and Freya. After a brief discussion, everyone departs except Freya and Kratos.

Freya asks, “And the other matter we discussed… you’re still thinking, I take it?” To which Kratos replies, “I am.” Then, later on in Valhalla, Mimir brings up the topic with Kratos, saying he thinks “Freya’s idea does make quite a bit of sense to me. What better God of War could the realms ask for than the general who won Ragnarok?“

Does Kratos become the God of War in the Valhalla DLC?

While it’s not official, it’s implied that Kratos does take up the mantle of the new God of War in GoW Ragnarok Valhalla.

After beating Tyr a fourth time, unlocking the awesome Young Kratos skin in the process, a cutscene plays out between Kratos and his younger self from his days in Greece, in which the older Kratos berates his younger, misguided counterpart—only for present-day Kratos to worry that he can’t become the new God of War lest he resort to his old ways.

In the end, Kratos realizes that he’s grown older and wiser than his past self, and can become a symbol of hope and peace for the people of his new lands. Ultimately, the Young Kratos disappears, and our Kratos takes his place on the throne—symbolizing his acceptance of the God of War position that Tyr left vacant.