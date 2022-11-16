How to open the locked chest at the Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök

With 35 Nornir Chests present in God of War Ragnarök, you have a lot of work ahead of you if you want to achieve the Full Belly trophy by unlocking at least 30 of them.

The chests will also ultimately increase the size of Kratos’ health and Spartan Rage meters, giving him an unrivaled edge in battle.

The Temple of Light in God of War Ragnarök contains one of these chests as well, and if you’ve been wondering how to open this particular Nornir Chest, then this guide might just be able to help you out.

How to unlock the locked Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light

While coming across the locked Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light is pretty straightforward, you will not immediately come across it. You need to first make your way through a large portion of the temple before you come across the Nornir Chest, along with the many other secret items that you can find in the Temple of Light, residing within the region of Alfheim.

When you come across the part in the temple where Tyr knocks down a statue to create a bridge of light, you will then soon spot the Nornir Chest. Simply cross the bridge and look to your right to locate the secret chest.

This chest here is different from some of the chests that you encountered earlier. Opening the Nornir Chest in the Temple of Light will require players to ring three bells consecutively, within a few seconds of each other, meaning that opening this chest is a time-based task.

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studios

You will spot two bells to the left of the chest, which you shouldn’t be targeting. Instead, make your way till you reach the right side of the chest and make Atreus fire one of his Sonic Arrows at the glowing green casing on the bell to the right of the chest, destroying it. Now, head back outside to the area where you have a plain view of all three bells.

The bell to the right needs to be hit by bouncing Kratos’ Leviathan Axe off the nearby Twilight Stone. This means you will need to find a spot from which you don’t need to move and be able to hit all three bells, along with the Twilight Stone. Fortunately, standing right next to Tyr solves that dilemma for you.

Once you have stood next to Tyr, you should easily be able to hit all three targets, first bouncing off the Leviathan Axe off the Twilight Stone to get the first bell, recalling the Axe, striking the bell closest to the chest on the left, then aiming up and to the left to strike the final bell. Successfully doing this will break all the locks on the Nornir Chest, letting the player loot the goods inside.