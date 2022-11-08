This handy trick will help out big time when it comes to combat.

The Leviathan Axe is one of the first weapons you have access to in God of War Ragnarök coming over from the previous 2018 game. If you played the original 2018 title then you’re going to be very familiar with how Kratos’ axe works, however, if you’ve forgotten you’ll need to know how to frost things up.

Frosting your axe is the best way to increase its damage while in battle. Fortunately, doing this isn’t difficult and only takes a short length of playing before you can gain access to the ability.

Here is all you need to know about how you can gain the power to frost your axe and what you’ll need to do to use it in-game.

How to Frost your Axe in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

Frosting your Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarök could not be more simple. All you’ll need to do is hold down triangle while in combat and, after a short time, your Axe will frost and the next attack will deal bonus damage.

Of course, you won’t have access to this power until you unlock the ‘Frost Awaken I’ upgrade for your weapon. This can be found in the technique column of Axe Skills. As you work through the game and upgrade your Leviathan Axe frosting becomes more accessible and quicker to enable.

Here is a look at all of the upgrades available for Frost Awaken and what they do.

Frost Awaken II: Allows the player to activate Frost Awaken while sprinting.

Frost Awaken III: With this, you can hold triangle to frost your axe as it is being recalled.

Frost Awaken IV: Frost Awaken can be instantly charged with triangle after each hit allowing you to put together combinations.

Using these upgrades the power of the Leviathan Axe is drastically increased and it becomes an integral tool in taking down enemies later in the game.