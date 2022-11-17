After a four-year wait, God of War Ragnarök is finally here as Kratos concludes his journey through Norse mythology. With over 20 hours on average just to complete the main story, the realm-spanning Norse-inspired adventure has countless more hours that players can spend doing side quests or optional objectives.

One quest, in particular, requires players to find an Elven Cap. In the world of God of War Ragnarök, the map is absolutely brimming with countless collectibles for either the main quest, side missions, or for personal use and crafting. Finding just one item can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack, even with tracking enabled.

If you are having a hard time locating the Elven Cap, look no further. This is how to find the location of the Elven Cap in God of War Ragnarök.

Where to find the Elven Cap in God of War Ragnarök

To get the Elven Cap, players will have to make some progress in Ragnarök’s main story to unlock the location of the Elven Cap. Players will need access to the Forbidden Sands, which is unlocked after completing the Song of the Sands favor which is started in the Barrens Region.

Screenshot via Dot Esports

After this pre-requisite is unlocked, players must travel to the Forbidden Sands and venture to The Burrows. After reaching the destination, players will only need to venture a little further to the west to find a pillar.

Directing westward from the Burrows, players should soon discover a fallen pillar that is resting on a rock. After traversing to the other side of the fallen pillar, take a right. The Elven Cap should be nearby, identified as a glowing green object with an interaction prompt. From here, all you need to do is pick up the Elven Cap and complete the quest.