How to download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok DLC is on the way thanks to Valhalla. A bonus piece of content available to Ragnarok owners, but how do you download the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

We all saw it at The Game Awards 2023, and I for one had a big grin on my face, as Kratos emerged and featured in a shocking new trailer for the new GOW Ragnarok DLC. It’s a continuation of the Ragnarok story, but with a fresh twist for you to download and enjoy.

Sony has done a great job of marketing the Ragnarok Valhalla DLC, and the company has also spilled the beans on how Kratos can spill yet more blood.

How to download GOW Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

Oh, hi there. Image via PlayStation

To download Valhalla, you’ll just need to own God of War Ragnarok and then download the Valhalla DLC from the PlayStation Store. You won’t have to do anything out of the ordinary to download the DLC, as you just need to have an online connection and access to the PlayStation Store.

From the words of Sony PlayStation itself, “If you own God of War Ragnarök, you will be able to download God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla for free on December 12* at PlayStation Store.”

The Valhalla DLC is set to bring back the roguelike twist originally added in the 2018 God of War reboot—where players could explore the changing Niflheim maze over and over.

Dec. 12 sees quite possibly the last chapter of God of War Ragnarok. If it is, we say goodbye to this chapter of GOW and look forward to the next one, as we have confirmation a new God of War game is already in development.