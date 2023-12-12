How long is the God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC?

Find out how long it takes to beat the latest God of War DLC.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, the free DLC expansion for the renowned fantasy action game, is out and sweeping through the gaming world. But, before jumping in, you might be wondering how long the Valhalla DLC actually is—and we’ve got the answer.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla length

It’s all up to you. Image via PlayStation

Valhalla, if you’re doing well, will take about three to five hours to complete for most players. There are a total of twelve trophies to obtain, ranging from merely exploring Valhalla to facing off against powerful enemies.

For completionists, we believe that Valhalla will likely take more than five hours, though it all depends on how skilled and successful the player is.

The player is expected to go through a series of roguelite challenges and battle myriad mythological beings, some of which are familiar to veterans of the main game. The whole venture into Valhalla is deemed to be an emotional and reflective journey for Kratos and Mimir. There are even elements in it that call back to Kratos’ origins as the Spartan general and Greek god of war, making the DLC a touching, if a bit short, epilogue to the long saga across the mythological universes.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, explained

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is a free DLC expansion for Ragnarok, featuring roguelite elements and serving as an epilogue to the duology’s main story. Kratos ventures past the gates of Valhalla to face successive challenges where not even death is final. The DLC is advertised as being a blend of traditional God of War gameplay and elements of roguelite, an offshoot of the roguelike genre that features permanent buffs and powerups that make each successive run different and engaging. The DLC is short but sweet, with many interesting locales, a new story, and epic boss fights. Valhalla launched on Dec. 12, and is apparently the final episode in Kratos’ Nordic saga.