Who is Kaveh’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

Kaveh is a Genshin Impact character with a unique personality. His voice actors are key to conveying this, and we were eager to see who was behind his voice.

The English and Japanese voice actors who were picked for Kaveh show just how much HoYoverse is investing in character-building and narration. They’re both experienced professionals, and it further enhances the quality of Genshin‘s immersion. They successfully depict the character’s grounded and hardworking personality.

The four-star Dendro character was released as part of Patch 6.3’s second phase alongside Baizhu and is an architect who lost his fortune, which pushed him to live with Alhaitham. As a playable character, he uses his briefcase as a fearsome weapon to defeat his opponents.

His voice is distinguishable, as shown in his character demo video, and many Genshin players are wondering who voiced him. Here’s everything you need to know about the voice actor for Kaveh.

Kaveh’s English and Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impact

English voice actor: Ben Balmaceda

Ben Balmaceda is an English voice actor with over 10 years in voice acting. He’s worked on over 80 projects throughout the years, including some early projects such as an animated movie on The Prince of Tennis in 2012.

He thanked fans for their support and the developer for the opportunity in a wholehearted tweet on April 28, adding he would dive into more details when the character releases on May 2.

Voice Artist Announcement



Voice Artist

EN VA: Ben Balmaceda

JP VA: UCHIDA Yuma



Click here to listen>>> https://t.co/Rc9n82L5jf#GenshinImpact #Kaveh pic.twitter.com/rlOzrCE5I4 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 28, 2023

Japanese voice actor: Uchida Yuma

Uchida Yuma’s name is already known by many players. He worked on over 35 games throughout his voice-acting career, including voicing G’raha Tia in Final Fantasy XIV and Rock Howard in The King of Fighters XV.

Anime fans might also have already heard his voice too, since he dubbed Kyo Sôma in 2022’s Fruits Basket: Prelude and Hiiro in the Slime Movie: Scarlet Bond.

Both voice actors for Kaveh are well-established in the industry, and players’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive following his reveal in the character’s demo on April 28. He’s joining Genshin‘s roster in Baizhu and Ganyu’s banners on May 2.