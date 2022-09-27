Who is Candace’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

The village defender is brought to life by these talented voice actors.

One of the most important aspects of each playable Genshin Impact character is the unique voice that helps to truly distinguish them from other characters and also brings them to life. With an ever-growing roster currently sitting at a little over 50 characters, the voice actors behind each Genshin Impact character are an essential part of the world of Teyvat.

One of the latest characters to debut in Teyvat is Candace, a four-star Hydro Polearm character. Candace works tirelessly as the dedicated protector of Aaru Village where she must serve eternally.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Who is Cyno’s voice actor in Genshin Impact?

Candace is set to arrive when Genshin Impact’s version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” update is live. She will join Teyvat as the region of Sumeru expands to include the desert that she calls home.

Who are the voice actors for Candace in Genshin Impact?

English voice actor: Shara Kirby

The English voice actor for Candace is Shara Kirby, who is an actress, voice actor, and Twitch streamer. Some of her other work includes Aliah in One Left, Bea in Pokémon Masters, and Robin Sterling in Rainbow High.

THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!



So blessed to be your English voice of Candace 🥰💙 AND LOOK AT HER CHIBI https://t.co/lWCeKRLcOi pic.twitter.com/klq7sG645b — Shara Kirby (@sharanicolelynn) September 26, 2022

Japanese voice actor: Yuzuki Ryoka

Candace’s Japanese voice actor is Yuzuki Ryoka. She is also known for voicing Satsuki Kiryuin in KILL la KILL, Meifon Li in Angel Links, and Ino Yamanaka in The Last: Naruto the Movie.

Voice Artist Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Golden Vow" Candace!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Shara Kirby

JP VA: YUZUKI Ryokahttps://t.co/tlBFEdjVyc#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Et9txwMoU9 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2022

Players can hear the voice actors in action by recruiting Candace from either five-star Electro Polearm character Cyno’s “Twilight Arbiter” banner or five-star Anemo Bow character Venti’s “Ballas in Goblets” banner. After Candace’s run as a featured four-star with an increased drop rate on these two banners comes to an end, she will then move to the massive pool of four-star characters and thus be much harder to recruit.