Who is Candace in Genshin Impact?

Another character is joining the world of Teyvat with the arrival of the four-star Hydro Polearm character Candace in the version 3.1 “King Deshret and the Three Magi” update of Genshin Impact. Genshin’s roster of characters is always growing and each one boasts their own unique backstory, skillset, element, character design, and weapon type.

While the debut of most characters in Genshin Impact is met with excitement since most players are ecstatic about the arrival of any new character in Teyvat, Candace has been a rather divisive character. Whitewashing has long been a concern continuously voiced by the Genshin community, but the reveal of Candace ignited the conversation once more and may have even been the most controversial character reveal yet.

Many players believe that while creating her name, overall appearance, and storyline, miHoYo took inspiration from a queen of the ancient African Kingdom of Kush named Kandake Amanirenas and also from the Nubian queens, who are Kandake women. And after apparently drawing inspiration from these darker-skinned women, fans were appalled to see that miHoYo then gave Candace a rather light skin tone.

Fans’ concerns have received no response from miHoYo, however, and players will thus simply have to hope that their concerns have been heard for the future creation of Genshin Impact characters. For now, fans can enjoy the arrival of Candace and Cyno as well as the upcoming debut of Nilou.

Candace’s backstory and lore in Genshin Impact

The four-star Hydro Polearm character works tirelessly as the eternal protector of Aaru Village, which is situated in the desert region of Sumeru. Candace’s No. 1 priority is ensuring the safety of her village, but she is also extremely welcoming of travelers who choose to visit.

Aaru Village has a set of rules and boundaries that Candace closely sticks to. And while she is welcoming to all those who visit her village, anyone who dares to break these rules will certainly be met with consequences from the formidable warrior.

Although she is a Polearm character, Candace has the unique ability to also wield a shield on occasion. In her character demonstration trailer, Candace explains that “a shield is not enough to protect the most important things” and this is why she must wield both a shield and a polearm to best protect what she cares about.

While most people like to spend their spare time doing something that gives them a break from work, Candace’s favorite hobby is to spend her free time wandering around the very same village she eternally works to protect. The Hydro character finds comfort in ensuring that everything is at peace as it has always been and as she hopes it will always continue to be.

Candace’s abilities in Genshin Impact

The four-star character’s abilities were unveiled through a blog post by miHoYo and fully showcased through a teaser trailer with a voiceover from Candace herself.

Candace’s normal attack in Genshin Impact

The Hydro characters’ regular attack “Gleaming Spear: Guardian Stance” allows her to perform up to four strikes with her polearm in a row. If players charge up her regular attack, Candace will then consume some stamina and lunge forward while dealing damage to all foes in her path.

Candace’s elemental skill in Genshin Impact

“Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum” causes Candace to rush forward quickly while holding her shield. She will deal damage to all enemies along her path as she does so.

If players hold the button that triggers Candace’s elemental skill, it will instead cause her to raise her shield and block all attacks. Candace will then absorb a certain amount of the damage scaling with her maximum health points. This ability will also allow her to absorb up to 250 percent Hydro damage more efficiently.

After the hold duration expires and Candace has charged up, she will then execute a special leaping strike. This strike deals Hydro damage to enemies along her path.

Candace’s elemental burst in Genshin Impact

The “Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide” elemental burst ability causes Candace to lift her weapon and call upon a blessing. This blessing then deals area of effect Hydro damage that changes depending on her maximum health points.

Candace’s elemental burst also grants her the Prayer of the Crimson Crown secondary ability that causes a few effects that will affect the entire party.

While this ability is active, characters will deal higher elemental damage through their normal attacks.

While this ability is active, any character that arrives on the battlefield will deal a wave of water Hydro damage to nearby enemies.

While this ability is active, all Polearm, Claymore, and Sword characters will be granted Hydro Infusion.

Candace’s utility passive in Genshin Impact

The “To Dawn’s First Light” utility passive ability decreases the entire party’s stamina consumption while climbing by 20 percent. This makes Candace an excellent character to have on your team while exploring the world of Teyvat.

Candace’s Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

As is the case with any Genshin Impact character, players will need to attain a plethora of materials to make Candace more powerful. Outside of the usual Ascension gems that can be dropped by various bosses, all of Candace’s materials are exclusive to Sumeru.

Across all of Candace’s Ascension levels, players will need to gather a total of 420,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Redcrest, 18 Faded Red Satin, 30 Trimmed Red Silk, and 36 Rich Red Brocade. She will also require 46 of a currently unknown material likely dropped by a new Sumeru desert region boss.

Candace’s Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Players will also need to gather a hefty amount of resources for Candace’s talents. In total, players will need to gather 1,652,500 Mora, six Faded Red Satin, 22 Trimmed Red Silk, 31 Rich Red Brocade, three Teachings of Admonition, 21 Guide to Admonition, 38 Philosophies of Admonition, six tears of the Calamitous God, and one Crown of Insight to raise all of Candace’s talents.