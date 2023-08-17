Where to find Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact: 5 best farming routes

There are many unique resources you’ll need to gather from across the Hydro region of Fontaine to ascend your characters in Genshin Impact. One important Fontaine resource is Rainbow Rose, which can be tough to find unless you know where to look.

Rainbow Rose locations in Genshin Impact

You’ll find Rainbow Roses scattered all around the Hydro region of Fontaine since it is a local specialty of the region. It can be found in various spots around the wild and occasionally near the outskirts of certain populated Fontaine areas.

These flowers are pink and yellow, so they should be fairly easy to spot. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Currently, the only usage for Rainbow Rose is to build the five-star Pyro Bow character Lyney, but it will likely become an important asset for other recruits in the future too. Because of this, you should stock up on it ahead of time regardless of whether you pulled for Lyney or plan to since Fontaine has many more unique recruits releasing in the future like the Hydro Archon Furina and the Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino.

Best Rainbow Rose farming routes in Genshin Impact

The best way to gather Rainbow Roses is to collect them from areas that have an abundance available within close proximity to each other. There are five different spots you can visit to farm this material.

Behind the Court of Fontaine

The hills and general wild area behind the Court of Fontaine is the best spot to farm Rainbow Rose overall. You’ll find 10 near the trail of the lower area and 13 up in the hills, which means you can gain 23 from this area alone.

This area can be tough to unlock at first, so make sure you interact with a Teleport Waypoint there. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Around the Fountain of Lucine

If you head over to the Fountain of Lucine area, which is home to Fontaine’s main courthouse Opera Epiclese and the same spot you have to win a trial against Furina, you’ll find nine Rainbow Roses that can be collected. These are hidden near the edges of the path behind some bushes and trees, so you may need to scan carefully to spot them.

You can grab five more if you venture north over to Marcotte Station from here too, but they’re much more concentrated and easy to grab from the Fountain of Lucine area, which makes it an excellent farming spot.

You will mess up the pretty floral arrangements by grabbing them, but they’ll grow back later. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

By the trail in Elynas

There is a trail that winds around the wild in Elynas, and if you head to the special purple circle with Rifthounds located in the middle of this region, you’ll find 11 Rainbow Roses located in fairly close proximity to each other. Quite a few foes are active around them, so be on the lookout for possible confrontations while you gather this resource.

The Rifthounds are frustrating when trying to grab these, so you may want to eliminate them first. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Beneath the Beryl Region

The area underneath the Beryl Region has a total of 11 Rainbow Roses you can grab. Seven are scattered around some old buildings that have been taken over by enemies and four are sitting on an island just on the other side of the aquarail.

The small island is home to a Hydro Hilichurl. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

At the entrance of the Court of Fontaine

Since Rainbow Rose is a local specialty, there’s only a limited amount available around Fontaine. So if you’re looking to gather as many as possible, there are an additional five situated at the front of the Court of Fontaine.

Even though five isn’t that many, they are located fairly close together, which is helpful for quick resource farming.

Every Rainbow Rose matters when you’re trying to quickly build a character. Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

Since Fontaine is set to expand in the future, there is a chance that more Rainbow Roses will be added around the Hydro region. If more farming spots surface, they will be added here.

