What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?

The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida.

Hypostases are complex beings that represent concentrated forms of the seven elements with one of each of the seven elemental types now existing in Teyvat with the Dendro Hypostasis being the final missing member. In battle, players will find that they have a cube-shaped shield protecting them most of the time and are only vulnerable to attacks when the shield drops to reveal the core within.

Players will regularly need to take on the various members of the Hypostasis family to attain unique types of loot. All of the Hypostases have a special resource that can only be attained by defeating them and a plethora of other general loot for players to collect.

The Dendro Hypostasis is a normal boss that can only be found in the desert region of Sumeru. Players wondering whether fighting this foe and spending their precious Fragile Resin is worth it will likely want to know just want they can expect upon successfully defeating this enemy.

All Dendro Hypostasis loot in Genshin Impact

The Dendro Hypostasis may drop players a variety of loot each time they defeat it and collect its rewards. Collecting the rewards from the Trounce Blossom will cost players 40 Fragile Resin each time.

Players may receive Quelled Creeper, which is a character Ascension Material. Currently, only the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida requires this resource, but it is likely it will be needed for a few more characters in the future as more Dendro characters are released. Nagadus Emerald: Players may receive the various levels of Nagadus Emerald, an important character Ascension Material needed for every Dendro character currently available and will also be required for all future Dendro characters. Depending on what level the world and thus the Dendro Hypostasis is at, players may receive varying amounts of Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragment, Nagadus Emerald Chunk, or Nagadus Emerald Gemstone.

Players may receive the various levels of Nagadus Emerald, an important character Ascension Material needed for every Dendro character currently available and will also be required for all future Dendro characters. Depending on what level the world and thus the Dendro Hypostasis is at, players may receive varying amounts of Nagadus Emerald Sliver, Nagadus Emerald Fragment, Nagadus Emerald Chunk, or Nagadus Emerald Gemstone. Adventurer Artifact set: Players may receive the Adventurer Artifact set which is available at one-star, two-star, and three-star rarities. The two-piece version of this set will increase the health points of the character that it is equipped to by 1,000. The four-piece set will regenerate 30 percent of the maximum health points the character it is equipped to has over a period of five seconds after a chest has been opened.

Players may receive the Adventurer Artifact set which is available at one-star, two-star, and three-star rarities. The two-piece version of this set will increase the health points of the character that it is equipped to by 1,000. The four-piece set will regenerate 30 percent of the maximum health points the character it is equipped to has over a period of five seconds after a chest has been opened. Berserker Artifact set: Players may receive the Berserker Artifact set, which can be attained at either three-star or four-star rarities. The two-piece version of this Artifact Set grants players a 12-percent critical rate increase and the full four-piece set grants a 24-percent critical rate increase when the character it’s equipped to drops below 70 percent of their health points.

