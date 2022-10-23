Best ways to get Fragile Resin in Genshin Impact and how to use it efficiently

Genshin Impact’s massive open world ensures that players, regardless of how much time they’ve spent exploring Teyvat, always have something to come back to. With frequent updates, hoYoverse continues to pull millions of players back into the game each day across various platforms.

One of the many features that enthralls players is Original Resin. Using this refillable currency, players are able to claim a myriad of items from various domains and boss fights, many of which are used to empower their characters and ascend them to higher levels. However, being refillable, Original Resin requires a hefty amount of time to replenish upon use, taking a little over 21 hours to fully replenish from 0 to 160.

Though players have the option to refill their Original Resin slightly using Primogems, with multiple refills a day costing exponentially more of the premium currency, there is also an item that can be obtained that will restore 60 Resin immediately: Fragile Resin. This item is incredibly rare, but can be used in place of Primogems to ensure that players can obtain their rewards for completing certain tasks.

How to get and use Fragile Resin efficiently in Genshin Impact

Fragile Resin cannot be obtained through normal gameplay in Genshin Impact. Instead, this rare item is only accessible via raising Adventure Rank, direct purchase from various bundles in the in-game shop, or through completing tiers on both the free and premium tracks of the battle pass.

Completing objectives like offering Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura and leveling up the Lumenstone Adjuvant also occasionally rewards players with Fragile Resin, though do so at an infrequent rate. These also cannot be refreshed like direct purchase or the battle pass.

Fragile Resin can be used by either directly selecting the item from the player’s inventory, or through a prompt when opening a Ley Line and not having enough Original Resin to obtain the items provided. Upon using this item, it will immediately restore 60 Original Resin for players, but it will then be removed from the player’s inventory.

Since this item is so rare, players should opt to use it on weekly boss fight refreshes, of which the first three done in a week cost half the normal amount of Original Resin to obtain rewards. Players should refrain from using Fragile Resin on the Ley Lines that provide the various experience manuals and Mora unless they are really limited in the resource, but these can be done multiple times a day, so the item is best used elsewhere.