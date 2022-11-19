The second half of Genshin Impact’s Version 3.2 update features two wish banner reruns that also have the debut of the four-star Cryo Sword character Layla. One rerun is for the five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko while the other is for the five-star Hydro Bow Character Tartaglia, also known and Childe.

Choosing between two five-star characters is always a difficult task due to the limited means of attaining precious Primogems. Thus, players will want to think carefully when deciding who to recruit to their team roster, which can be a rather difficult task when presented with an ever-growing roster of about 30 five-star characters currently recruitable within the world of Teyvat.

Image via miHoYo

While many featured banner runs highlight the debut of new five-star characters, this is not the case for the Version 3.2 phase two update which instead showcases featured banner reruns for Yae Miko and Tartaglia. Yae Miko is receiving the first-ever rerun of her “Everbloom Violet” banner while Tartaglia’s “Farewell of Snezhnaya” banner is being run for the fourth time.

These two characters are extremely different in nature, with their one real similarity being that they both function as damage-dealing units. They are quite difficult to compare, and any player trying to decide which of the two they should wish on or if either character is worth wishing on at all will want to analyze their skillsets carefully.

Is Yae Miko worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

The five-star Electro Catalyst character is currently the only five-star character of this type in existence. Beyond five-star characters, only the free four-star Lisa is also an Electro Catalyst character and she is among the worst Genshin characters.

Because of her incredibly unique nature, Yae Miko’s original announcement back in the Version 2.5 update of Genshin Impact was met with an equal amount of excitement and controversy. Many were excited at the prospect of what was essentially a new element and weapon combination while others were concerned she would be as lackluster as Lisa.

Image via miHoYo

Yae Miko’s official release was then ultimately met with surprise as she turned out to be a solid character all around. However, she did come with some complex mechanics that miHoYo has since edited a few times. Now, the Electro character is a decent recruit for those seeking a secondary damage dealer.

The good aspects of Yae Miko’s abilities include her rather short elemental skill cooldown period, her ability to evade enemies with that elemental skill, and her overall effectiveness at dealing consistent Electro damage. The more problematic and annoying aspects of her abilities involve her complex turrets, which are placed through her elemental skill and require immense precision, her weak normal damage output, and the high cost of her elemental burst.

Image via miHoYo

As far as Yae Miko’s storyline and personality go, she is quite mischievous and enigmatic. Yae Miko is also a kitsune, which means that she is a sort of mystical fox. The Electro character also has a unique relationship with the Raiden Shogun, which is a fan favorite regardless of whether it is platonic or romantic.

With everything there is to know about Yae Miko in mind, she is certainly a character worth wishing on for those seeking a solid Electro damage-dealing force. However, only players who are looking for a secondary damage dealer and are willing to take up the learning curve required for Yae Miko’s abilities should wish on her.

Image via miHoYo

Is Tartaglia (Childe) worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

The reckless and dangerous Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia is a powerful Hydro force built to function as the primary damage-dealing unit on any team.

Tartaglia’s biggest asset is that he possesses a unique ability that allows him to swap from his bow to a Hydro weapon shaped like a polearm. He utilizes this ability through his elemental skill and it is quite a powerful one as this makes him a character capable of dealing immense damage from afar as well as up close. Depending on whether his ranged bow attacks or his up-close melee attack is active, Tartaglia’s elemental burst also changes to suit whichever weapon he is currently wielding.

Image via miHoYo

While the Hydro archer does possess some powerful abilities, he lacks versatility because he does not function well in any role outside of the primary damage-dealing unit. His cooldowns are also quite lengthy in comparison to other characters, and he can be difficult to manage because of this.

When it comes to Tartaglia’s storyline, he is easily one of the game’s most popular characters due to his complex background. He is a member of the notorious Fatui Harbingers yet still gets along with the Traveler, and is an agent of chaos but is also quite charming.

Image via miHoYo

Players looking to recruit Tartaglia may want to consider saving their Wishes for the five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan instead. Yelan is just as good of a primary damage dealer as Tartaglia but can also excel as the secondary damage dealer or the supporting character on any given team.

The one aspect of battle Tartaglia exceeds Yelan in is melee combat due to his unique elemental skill. Ultimately, Tartaglia is a solid recruit, but players could instead save their hard-earned Primogems for the very similar-but-better Hydro Bow character Yelan.

Image via miHoYo

Should you pull for Yae Miko or Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin?

Which character you should pull for out of the two featured five-star characters for the second half of the Version 3.2 update differs drastically depending on what criteria you view them from. Yae Miko and Tartaglia are difficult to compare because they are quite different and are easier to analyze against other characters of the same weapon or element type.

Image via miHoYo

However, the duo can be similarly assessed through their damage-dealing capabilities since both characters are built to function as a damage-dealing unit on any given team. Through this comparative lens, both characters are decent recruits but not among the best of the best.

While both Yae Miko and Tartaglia are five-star characters, they are among the worst ones due to their complexities and lack of versatility. This doesn’t mean that they are bad characters because they certainly aren’t, but they can be outperformed by most other Genshin characters with ease. Most other Genshin characters can also do everything they can do but better, and with the versatility of being able to function in more than one role.

Image via miHoYo

Whether you should wish on Tartaglia or Yae Miko comes down to which character will suit your needs better. If you are seeking a primary damage dealer and have characters who play well with Hydro, then you’ll want to wish on Tartaglia. If you already have a strong primary damage dealer and are looking for someone to fill in the space between their cooldowns, then Yae Miko is the character for you.

However, if you are instead viewing the two characters from a standpoint of simply who is better and are looking to wish on them based off of this alone, then Yae Miko is the one you should wish on. Yae Miko ultimately outperforms Tartaglia because she is the only five-star character of her kind and she is generally quicker and more efficient on the battlefield.

Image via miHoYo

Tartaglia was once an impressive character, but Yelan’s arrival completely overshadows him. His unique skillset may be intriguing, but he ultimately lacks versatility and functions in a rather clunky manner when compared to Yelan. Tartaglia’s skillset feels a bit outdated while Yae Miko currently reigns supreme with a skillset that feels fitting and dynamic.

If or when another Electro Catalyst five-star character joins the world of Teyvat, Yae Miko may not be such a valuable asset, but for now, she remains a unique recruit that will serve a plethora of team compositions well.

Image via miHoYo

Both characters will be available on their respective featured banners with an increased drop rate from Nov. 18 until Dec. 6, when Genshin Impact Version 3.3 will go live. Any player hoping to recruit them or Layla will want to wish on them during this time period.

Layla is a four-star character who will be moved to the massive pool of general four-star characters following the end of these wish banners, and will be quite difficult to recruit once her debut has come to an end. After Yae Miko and Tartaglia’s banner reruns finish, players will not be able to wish on them again for quite some time, so anyone who is looking to recruit either featured character should do so before Version 3.2 comes to an end.