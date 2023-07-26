Should you pull for Wanderer or Kokomi in Genshin Impact?

The second half of Genshin Impact’s Version 3.8 update has arrived and Travelers have yet another set of banner reruns to choose between. The five-star Anemo character Wanderer and the five-star Hydro character Sangonomiya Kokomi are very different characters even though they both wield a catalyst, so players have a complex choice to confront as they ponder which recruit to pull for.

Choosing between two powerful five-star characters is never an easy task, so here’s everything you need to know about Wanderer and Kokomi to help you decide which character you should pull for.

Is Wanderer worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

Storyline-wise, Wanderer is one of the most compelling and intriguing forces that has ever become playable in Genshin. Travelers got to witness his drastic transformation and tragic storyline from his roots as Scaramouche, a puppet that was tossed aside by the Raiden Shogun and then became a notorious Fatui Harbinger, to now being reborn as the Wanderer, a traveler who is seeking to forge a new life.

Because of how much this character has been through, his debut as a playable unit was one of the most highly anticipated ones Teyvat has ever seen. And while Wanderer certainly does possess an incredibly unique skillset, he is not one of the absolute best characters players can recruit overall.

Wanderer is the only character who can truly fly. Image via miHoYo

Wanderer is an Anemo DPS unit that wields a catalyst. His abilities are only suited for a primary damage-dealing role, and while he’s decent in this role, he isn’t one of the best damage dealers players can recruit and he also lacks versatility.

While his damage-dealing skillset isn’t the most impressive, the Anemo character does possess one of the most useful and powerful exploration abilities in all of Teyvat which is his special flying ability. Players can fight foes while flying in the air or skip climbing to immediately soar right to the top of any cliff when traversing around Teyvat.

As powerful as Wanderer’s flying skillset is, he has no resistance to interruption which makes it a precarious skill since he is hit by foes far too easily. He also doesn’t have great damage or health points to start and is overall a bit lackluster.

The Anemo character is a solid DPS, but players will find more success with other recruits. Image via miHoYo

If you don’t have a great primary damage dealer, then pulling for Wanderer may be worth it for you, but I’d recommend saving for a different DPS instead. Based on my experience with Wanderer, I’d only recommend pulling for him if you are doing so because you like his storyline or really want his exploration ability.

Is Kokomi worth pulling for in Genshin Impact?

The five-star Hydro Catalyst character Kokomi is one of Teyvat’s most versatile and useful recruits. Kokomi fits well within just about any team lineup and possesses both powerful healing and support capabilities.

Kokomi is an extremely useful unit that plays well with just about any Teyvat recruit. Image via miHoYo

The Hydro character applies her element with ease making her one of Genshin’s best recruits for setting up powerful elemental reactions. Kokomi’s healing is also fairly unmatched as she is one of if not the singular most powerful healer in all of Teyvat.

Although Kokomi is powerful, her skills are mostly suited for a supporting role within a team. You can run her as a DPS or secondary damage dealer but she isn’t one of the best candidates for these roles and will perform best when she is instead a supporting character who helps amplify the damage dealt by her teammates.

The one major drawback Kokomi possesses is that she has negative 100 percent critical rate because of her passive ability which applies a 25 percent healing bonus at the cost of dampening her critical rate. This drawback might sound massive to you, but since Kokomi is a support-centric unit you’ll find that it’s really not that bad for the tradeoff of enhancing her already impressive healing abilities.

The Hydro recruit is a powerful force to add to your roster. Image via miHoYo

Even if you already have some solid support characters, I’d still recommend pulling for Kokomi. She is one of the best support units in all of Teyvat and fits well into just about any powerful team lineup players may want to create.

Should you wish for Wanderer or Kokomi in Genshin Impact?

If you are choosing between Wanderer and Kokomi based purely on which one is better then you should absolutely pull for Kokomi. The Hydro character is one of Genshin’s best recruits overall while Wanderer is a solid character but can be outperformed by many others.

Even though Kokomi is better overall, you may also want to choose between these recruits based on what kind of unit you need most for your team. If you really need a DPS unit and don’t want to wait then it might be worth it for you to pull for Wanderer while Travelers who need support for their team will find immense success with Kokomi.

These are the phase two banners for Version 3.8. Image via miHoYo

Even though Kokomi is an immensely strong unit, you’ll also want to consider skipping both banners and saving your Primogems and Wishes for Version 4.0. Teyvat is going to see a lot of new recruits after this update launches including characters like the Hydro Archon Furina, the Pyro magician Lyney, and the notorious Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino.

Since there are so many new units arriving in the near future, pulling for either Kokomi or Wanderer might be better to avoid in favor of obtaining a new recruit instead. But this also means it will be quite some time, likely six months or more, before Kokomi and Wanderer see reruns again, so you’ll just need to do whatever seems best for your roster of playable recruits.

We gathered this information by playing Genshin Impact Version 3.8 “Secret Summer Paradise” on PC.

