Should you pull for Arlecchino or Lyney in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact’s version 4.6 update, the first phase features Arlecchino’s “The Hearth’s Ashen Shadow” banner and Lyney’s “Conjuring Chiaroscuro” banner. We’re here to help you make the right decision on which character you should pull.

When it comes to collecting characters in Genshin, it’s always a difficult choice because all characters are valuable in their own way. However, some simply stand out and bring more to the table than the others. Before you spend your wishes, here is everything you need to know on whether you should get Arlecchino or Lyney.

Should you pull for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

She has many names, and she also comes from an ancient kingdom. Image via HoYoverse

Arlecchino is the fourth Fatui Harbinger who debuted in phase one of Genshin’s version 4.6. She’s a Pyro hyper carry who wields a Polearm and has a unique playstyle with the Bond of Life mechanic. The Knave certainly lives up to her reputation as one of the strongest Harbingers since she excels at dishing out massive damage in both single target and AoE. If you are looking for a strong, Pyro DPS with fast gameplay, she’s definitely worth getting.

Arlecchino pros and cons

Pros

She’s one of the strongest DPS characters in the game as her damage is frontloaded .

. Due to the Bond of Life mechanic, she also heals herself with her Elemental Burst at the end of the rotation, so she doesn’t need a healer.

Excels in single target and AoE scenarios and has a Pyro infusion built in her kit.

One of her best artifact sets is Gladiator’s Finale (four-piece) which is easily obtained.

(four-piece) which is easily obtained. She is very fun to play and has some fairly simple rotations.

She is very easy to build.

Cons

Her weapon choice is very restrictive, as her best options are all limited five-star weapons .

. Has only one source of damage and not a lot of team options.

She’s very squishy, so she prefers a shielder on her team.

Should you pull for Lyney in Genshin Impact?

Besides doing magic, Lyney also takes good care of his siblings, and he loves cats. Image via HoYoverse

Teyvat’s most popular magician finally returned as the first phase of Genshin’s 4.6 version included his first rerun banner. While he isn’t a Harbinger yet, Lyney is still a powerful Fatui member and a decent character who’s worth getting if you have enough Primogems. He’s a bow user specializing in long-distance combat in a Mono Pyro team. With his powerful charged attacks, he is very strong in taking down bosses and larger opponents.

While Lyney shines in single-target combat, he feels completely lackluster in AoE, which is his main kryptonite, and compared to some other premium DPS characters, such as Hu Tao or Ganyu, he is completely outclassed.

Lyney pros and cons

Pros

He is very strong in single-target combat and taking down bosses.

Very straightforward and easy to build as he uses one of the best artifact sets in the game, Marechaussee Hunter (four-piece).

His best team uses some of the strongest characters in the game, such as Xiangling and Bennet.

Has a lot of free-to-play weapon options.

Has low Elemental Burst cost.

Cons

To maximize his full potential, he is limited to only the Mono Pyro team .

. Boring gameplay and lackluster damage in AoE.

Long Elemental Skill cooldown.

Very squishy and needs a shielder.

He is hard to play since his main source of damage comes from aiming with his charged attacks.

Heavily outperformed by other DPS characters.

Should you get Arlecchino or Lyney in Genshin?

Both are limited five-star characters, Pyro DPS, and Fatui members, but only one is a Harbinger. The answer is clear. Unless you have enough wishes to get them both, you should absolutely pull for Arlecchino.

The Knave has the potential to become one of the strongest characters ever released, and she simply outclasses Lyney in almost every category they match up in. While Lyney is by no means a bad character to collect in Genshin, he’s just pretty subpar for someone who’s supposed to be a premium five-star unit.

