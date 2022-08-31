Is Tighnari worth it? Should you pull for Tighnari in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact kicked things off on Aug. 23 with the introduction of the game’s version 3.0. The new region of Sumeru was introduced to the game, alongside the arrival of the latest element, Dendro. And with the Dendro element being highlighted in the latest update, a new banner character belonging to this type also made its debut in Genshin Impact: Tighnari.

With Tighnari being a banner character, players can only pull him in the latest gacha banner through the usual wishes. Of course, it’ll cost them priomgems, which could also cost real-life money. So knowing if Tighnari is worth being pulled is something essential, especially in determining if he is a good investment in the current meta, as well as in the future.

Who is Tighnari?

But before we dive into knowing if Tighnari is worth pulling in the game, let’s first get to know the new banner character’s background.

Tighnari is a five-star Dendro character who is a Forest Watcher in Sumeru’s Gandharva Ville. As a Forest Watcher, he is tasked with watching over the ecosystem of the forest in Sumeru, protecting it from potential enemies, as well as protecting those who would want to explore the forest since it can also be a threat to people.

His level of intelligence is high, especially when talking about plants and animals. This was highlighted in the game when he was asked by some officials of the Akedimya to join them as one of their researchers since Tighnari also graduated from the Amurta school. But he refused and opted to live far from the more modern Sumeru City, and instead became a Forest Watcher in Gandharva Ville. He is also the mentor figure for Collei, a four-star Dendro-type character who calls Tighnari her master.

As for his appearance, Tighnari has fair skin and medium height. But what makes his appearance more unique than others are his fox-like features, such as his large ears and green tail. Other than that, he is mostly human, while wearing an outfit consisting of a blue hoodie, a white garment with details and yellow, blue and red, a black bottom, black and orange gloves, and a futuristic-styled pair of rubber boots.

Tighnari skills and abilities

In terms of his offensive prowess, Tighnari could be best used as a main DPS character. His damage potential could be huge, especially when equipped with powerful weapons such as the five-star bow, Hunter’s Path. This allows Tighnari to deal a 12 percent elemental damage bonus thanks to the bow’s “At the End of the Beast-Paths” special ability.

Image via miHoYo

But if you can’t manage to pull the Hunter’s Path, there are still other bows that can be used to fully maximize Tighnari’s potential high-damaging abilities. This includes the Elegy of the End, Amo’s Bow, and Skyward Harp. All of these weapons grant Tighnari a magnificent damage bonus on specific aspects (attack, elemental mastery, critical damage) ranging from 12 to 20 percent.

When it comes to his abilities, Tighnari is a ranged attacker, dealing damage from a distance. With this, his HP is a bit lower compared to tank and melee characters, in exchange for his high damage potential. Most of Tighnari’s attacks deal Dendro damage, such as his Khanda-Barrier Buster Charged Attack, Vinjana-Phala Mine Elemental skill, and Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft Elemental Burst.

Should you pull for Tighnari?

If given the circumstances that you have enough priomgems or intertwined fates to spend (or even if you’re willing to spend real-life cash), then yes, Tighnari is worth pulling. The fact that he is the first five-star character belonging to the Dendro element, as well as being a banner character, already makes him valuable to the story. He is also a decent character combat-wise and could have the potential to deal enormous damage when given the right set of weapons and artifacts.

But if you are someone who is on a tight budget, or more of a free-to-play player, there could still be better options to pull instead of Tighnari. You could just save your resources to pull a bow user in the form of Ganyu in the next banner re-run since she is still by far the best DPS (or best overall character) in the current meta.

The Dendro element is also still on the tip of the iceberg since the Dendro Archon, the Lesser Lord Kusanali will be released as a banner character sometime in the future. And with the players’ experience with Zhongli (Geo Archon) and Venti (Anemon Archon), Archon vessels can have a big impact on the meta of Genshin Impact, given that their skills and abilities are very powerful compared to other characters.