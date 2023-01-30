Enkanomiya is the underground map of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. Players can enter it by jumping into a pool of light near the main temple of Watatsumi Island.

In this area, players will explore a new region, with its own secrets, temples, and puzzles to solve.

The area’s main quest, From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku, will take players through all islands to discover the region’s legend. At one point, that quest requires players to gather three fragments to enter a secret room.

One of those fragments is located at the Serpent’s Heart. The puzzle is easy to solve—easier than the one in the Evernight Temple, but it can be challenging if you miss the clue.

How to solve the riddle at the altar in the Serpent’s Heart in Genshin Impact

When you interact with the quest objective, a short cutscene will show symbols lighten up in a specific order. This order is the clue to solving the puzzle.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To solve the puzzle of the Serpent’s Heart, you must complete the steps in the right order, as shown above. To activate each seal, you have to try and go through the blue portals when heading outside the temple.

You’ll see half the corners being protected by a blue wall, and that’s where you need to go. Look at the direction the first seal points in and go through the wall.

When reaching it, you’ll transform into a floating light that will take you back to the center. It means you’ve activated the first seal. Repeat the process for the four remaining seals in the correct order, and a chest will appear when you get through the fifth and last wall.