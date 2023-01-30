Collect the Evernight Temple's fragment for the From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku quest.

Enkanomiya is one of the few underground maps that Genshin Impact players can discover and explore. It’s located under the Inazuma region and can be entered from Watatsumi Island.

During your exploration, the main quest will take you to all islands from the mysterious region to unveil its secrets. Called “From Dusk to Dawn in Byakuyakoku,” it’ll require gathering three fragments at one point.

Each fragment is hidden in a temple from the region. One of them is called the Evernight Temple, and it features a new mechanism to solve.

Here’s how to enter the Secret Room of the Evernight Temple in Genshin Impact.

How to go in the Secret Room in Genshin Impact’s Evernight Temple

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To go into the Secret Room, you must first hop on the corresponding island. Fortunately, it’s lower than the island located on its left, so you’ll only have to glide down to it.

When entering the quest area, you’ll see clues appear. Follow them to the entry of the Temple. Defeat the nearby monsters and activate the new mechanism two times to open the door (to Whitenight, and then Evernight).

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The device must be set to Whitenight when you enter. Thanks to this, you’ll be able to interact with the levers. First, hit the triangle mechanism to shift a wall’s placement.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Activate the lever you saw on your right from the entry, and hit the triangle mechanism again. Lastly, activate the opposite lever on the left.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

If it doesn’t work because you’ve tinkered with levers and the mechanism before, remember the wall rotates clockwise each time you activate it.

It must be placed on the same line of the grid (making a U to reach the secret room), as shown below. To move it to this angle, you must activate the left lever if the grid has taken its place.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Then, you’ll enter an area with a chest in its center. You’ll have to defeat strong enemies, so be prepared.