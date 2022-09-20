Every region in Genshin Impact has its own set of weapons players can forge and with the arrival of the Sumeru, the King’s Squire Bow is one of the five forgeable weapons.

In order to get all of these Sumeru forgeable weapons, you’ll have to complete several tasks to get the different Blueprints. If you only want the King’s Squire Bow, you can do the first quest and trade one Stories of You and the Aranara for one Blueprint.

How to get the King’s Squire Bow in Genshin

The forgeable weapons of Sumeru are part of the Aranyaka Part II: Dream Nursery chain of quests. Their Bluprints become available as you complete the sub-quests from The World of Aranara, which is the first one to unlock after you complete The Lost Child quest.

Speak with Amadhiah in Vimara Village to start The World of Aranara quest so you can start searching for the Stories of You and the Aranara and exchange them for the King’s Squire Bow recipe and the other Sumeru forgeable weapons.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

You can get the first copy of Stories of You and the Aranara from Arama after completing the tasks he has given you to enter the realm of the Vanarana during the Dream Nursery quest.

The other Stories of You and the Aranara can be found with Varuna Gatha in the A Prayer for Rain in the Fecund Land quest, with Agnihotra Sutra in The Final Chapter, Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter, and with Aranyaka Part 3: “Hello,” “Thank You,” and the Final “Goodbye” quest.

Once you have the Stories of You and the Aranara copy, go to Aravinay’s Shop beside the Tree of Dreams and trade them for the weapon recipes you want.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

Now you have the Tale of the King’s Squire recipe, you’ll need a Midlander Bow Billet, 50 Crystal Chunks, 50 White Iron Chunks, and 500 Mora to forge the King’s Squire Bow.

King’s Squire Bow stats in Genshin Impact

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Base ATK : 41-454 ATK

: 41-454 ATK Secondary Stat : 55.1% ATK

: 55.1% ATK Passive: Labyrinth Lord’s Instruction: Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

Rank Passive upgrades R1 Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 60 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 100% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s. R2 Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 80 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 120% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s. R3 Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 100 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 140% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s. R4 Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 120 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 160% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s. R5 Obtain the Teachings of the Forest effect when unleashing Elemental Skills and Bursts, increasing Elemental Mastery by 140 for 12s. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Teachings of the Forest effect ends or is removed, it will deal 180% of ATK as DMG to one nearby opponent. The Teachings of the Forest effect can be triggered once every 20s.

All King’s Squire Bow ascension materials