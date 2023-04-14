How to connect the circuit in Genshin Impact’s Khvarena of Good and Evil quest

Connecting the circuits in Genshin Impact‘s Khvarena of Good and Evil Archon quest is one of the most challenging puzzles players will encounter in the Sumeru’s latest area.

Introduced with Patch 3.6, Khvarena of Good and Evil will take players to ancient ruins in the “As the Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha” quest, requiring them to find a Great Song of Khvarena there.

Connecting the circuits will be a key step to help players progress further through the ruins, after they successfully solved the first puzzle to access them.

You’ll be met with numerous puzzles, some tougher than others to solve. Connecting the circuits by rotating small pillars can be a headache. It’ll require you to perform several electricity schemes to unlock successive portals, and finally lift the grid that will take players to the next step.

Here is how to connect the circuit in the Khvarena of Good and Evil quest from Genshin Impact.

How to connect the circuit in Genshin Impact: step-by-step guide

When exploring the ruins, you’ll eventually end up in a room with various circuits. You’ll see some of them charged with electricity and the others powered off.

To progress through the quests, you’ll have to connect the circuits and light up the devices. To do so, you’ll be able to rotate pillars to change the direction of the power sent.

Some of them will also be stuck in crystals, unable to transfer power. You’ll have to pick up the green lights and bring them close to make those pillars work and get the power running again.

You need two green lights and put them down near both areas where pillars are stuck to get the power running everywhere. Here is the complete guide to that step of the quest.

Pick up Dendro-infused lights

Before rotating the pillars, get your two green lights. You should have picked up one on your way to the room. If you haven’t, backtrack your steps to find it.

The second one can be found by following the blue Seelie in the room. It’ll take you to the higher levels by climbing successive ladders and you’ll end up in a storage room with a light in the middle. You can then drop them off as shown in the image below.

Rotate the pillars

Follow the power lines to see which are powered off. You’ll have to get them all running to progress through the quest. You should unlock the grid on the right side of the room, which hides one pillar, by activating the device near it (shown as a yellow dotted line below). Then, rotate them all as shown in the image.

Here is how your power scheme should look so you unlock the path to the next step of the main quest:

The red dots are the pillars that must get power. The yellow arrows show how you should rotate them to get power everywhere. To unlock the pillars stuck in crystals, you must put down green lights around the spots shown on the screengrab above.

After completing that step, you’ll be able to return to the main room of the ruins and speak to Nasejuna to progress further. With a few more steps, you’ll get your Great Song of Khvarena. Both other songs are extremely easy to get, so you’ll already have done most of the work already.