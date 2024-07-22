How to complete Envisaged Echoes side challenge in Genshin Impact

While players enjoy the new limited map in Genshin Impact version 4.8, the main attractions are Envisaged Echoes, part of new character cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about Envisaged Echoes challenges, how to complete them, and how to collect rewards.

What are Envisaged Echoes in Genshin Impact?

This is where the magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Envisaged Echoes are a new quality-of-life improvement added in Genshin’s patch 4.8. They are trail animation effects for characters that run, and you can unlock them by completing a certain number of challenges in the Imaginarium Theater game mode. Besides collecting all the characters’ Envisaged Echoes effects, there are also a couple of pre-requirements to access those challenges.

What characters have Envisaged Echoes in Genshin Impact?

Challenge and unlock them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, only five characters have access to this new cosmetic: Diluc, Jean, Qiqi, Ningguang, and Kirara. Even though most of them are five stars from the Standard banner, all characters have unique running effects that match their personality and respective elements.

Here are all of the characters and their Envisaged Echoes:

Diluc: Dark Side of the Dawn

Jean: Dandelion Knight

Qiqi: Icy Resurrection

Ningguang: Eclipsing Star

Kirara: Cat Upon the Eaves

How to complete all Envisaged Echoes challenges in Genshin Impact

A new challenge means a new grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to fulfill a couple of requirements before you can claim those cosmetic rewards. First, you must unlock the Imaginarium Theater game mode in Genshin’s Mondstadt city, where you can do five character trials. Every character challenge is different and needs two Keys of Echoes, which you can obtain by completing an Act Six or higher in Imaginarium theater mode.

Although that seems easy enough, Imaginarium Theater has a monthly reset. While you get two Keys of Echoes for the first time, you obtain only one Key of Echoes per season after that, meaning it might take some time before you collect all rewards. You must also level up the featured characters to 90 and reach Friendship level eight with them.

Here’s the guide for every character challenge.

Thanks to Whoopi Soulberg for the tip.

Diluc challenge

The Diluc challenge is very straightforward. In the first phase, you must use Dliuc’s Elemental Burst to light up all the Pyro pillars simultaneously. After you complete the first phase, you reach the second phase, where you have 70 seconds to defeat 10 opponents that spawn in three waves.

Jean challenge

Unlike Diluc, the Jean challenge doesn’t require a lot of fighting. Her challenge only has one phase, during which you must defend Key Supplies Integrity. To complete this challenge, you should use Jean’s Elemental Skill to group and knock 15 opponents off the map.

Qiqi challenge

Qiqi’s challenge has two phases, and besides Qiqi, you also have a trial Fischl to help overcome any obstacles. In the first phase, you must light up all the Cryo pillars with Qiqi’s Elemental Skill. Once you do that, enter the second phase area, where you use Qiqi and Fischl to defeat a Ruin Guard in 90 seconds.

Ningguang challenge

While you use Jean to knock opponents off the map, Ningguang’s challenge requires you to deal damage with her. Positioning and good builds are crucial for this challenge since you need to defend the Ley Line Monolith from 12 opponents.

Kirara challenge

Kirara’s challenge also has two unique phases. In the first phase, you use Kirara’s mobility and movement to collect 73 Particles, leading to the phase two area. Once you reach the final destination, use Kirara’s Dendro damage to trigger Bloom reaction and defeat three opponents.

