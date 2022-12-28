Mondstadt is the first region Genshin Impact players will explore when starting the game. It features green hills and a mountain area called Dragonspine, where players can pick up many quests, solve puzzles, and find chests.

The region includes many quests to complete, and some of them are hidden behind secluded areas or other quests. That is the case for the quest named “Mondstadt And Its Archon.”

You might need to unlock that quest because it’s one of the last few you have yet to complete to reach the maximum Reputation level in the region, or for its rewards. It’s very easy to complete, but a few requirements need to be met to unlock it in the first place.

Here is how to unlock the Mondstadt And Its Archon quest in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Mondstadt And Its Archon quest in Genshin Impact

Screengrab via HoYoverse

The NPC who can make you start the quest is named Grace. She’s a sister of the Favonius Church, and you’ll find her West of the statue of the Anemo god in Mondstadt’s main plaza.

Finding Grace isn’t the hard part, however. If you don’t meet the requirement, you won’t get the right answer to her lines to start up the quest.

To get a quest from Grace, you must first complete Venti’s side story. To do so, head to jour quest’s journal and select the “Story Quests” button.

To unlock Story Quests, you need to use Story Keys. They can be claimed once you’ve completed eight daily commissions, which means you get one key every two days if you complete all of your daily commissions (up to four per day).

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Finally, to unlock that Story Quest, you need to complete another quest beforehand. This refers to Klee’s Story Quest. You can access it by looking at the left of all characters.

Once you’ve completed Klee and Venti’s Story Quests, you’ll be able to speak to Grace during the day (since she disappears from the plaza at night) and start the quest.

She will ask you to bring her Dandelion Seeds. Collect them and climb the Statue to reach her hand, and interact with it to put down seeds. Then, go back to Grace and complete the quest.