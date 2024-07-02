Genshin Impact players are furious with new end-game mode because of one reason

We’re halfway through Genshin Impact version 4.7 and version 4.8 is approaching fast. But now that players have had chance to try the new Imaginarium Theater, many are expressing severe disappointment and frustration.

On July 2, a Redditor asked the community what they think of the new endgame mode, and the post was flooded with negative responses. It seems being restricted to only three elements and characters you don’t like is the main reason players are unhappy with the new mode.

The Imaginarium Theater is a new combat-focused endgame mode in Genshin you can unlock in the first nation of Teyvat—Mondstadt. It has refreshes monthly. Although the mode changes every month, players are dissatisfied with the current choice of elements: Pyro, Electro, and Anemo.

“I hate any game mode that auto-bans your characters, this is especially bad in gacha. What do you mean the C6 Ayaka I spent nearly a thousand dollars to get can’t be played at all? At least in Spiral Abyss I can brute force it even if opponents are not optimal for her,” a player said in Genshin’s subreddit.

While most players are disappointed the mode stops them using their favorite characters, others believe the Imaginarium Theater is a nice addition that has potential.

“Needs some tweaking but overall, a very refreshing game mode that requires a lot more resource management,” another player said in Genshin’s subreddit.

Until now, the only endgame mode where players could put heir characters to the test was Spiral Abyss, so any new high-level content is a welcome addition. While the Imaginarium Theater does have potential to be good, it needs a lot of work, so hopefully Genshin developer HoYoverse addresses its issues in the near future.

