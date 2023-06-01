Genshin Impact players have had enough of its hardest Abyss ever

Genshin Impact‘s hardest content to complete can be found in the highest floors of the Spiral Abyss. Developer miHoYo changes those every two weeks, and this time, its absurd difficulty caused many players to give up.

Several Reddit threads where players complain about the highest floor have been gaining traction since the Spiral Abyss received a reset on June 1 with Patch 3.7.

A player displayed their roster of 13 characters all upgraded to level 90 and wrote they weren’t able to complete the 12th Floor of the Spiral Abyss. This is a strong indication of the fight’s high difficulty.

Another said this rotation was the first one they couldn’t clear in over two years. “Abyss SHOULD be the toughest combat challenge in the game, and I’m fine with them being difficult,” the author wrote. “There should be at least some checks and balances kept in place to see if the challenge is Exciting in nature or is it simply Annoying and Frustating [sic].”

The Floor includes three levels with two halves, which makes a total of six fights to complete. The player couldn’t even complete the first floor, which features a lot of enemy waves and Abyss Heralds as last bosses.

But the last floor is the most difficult. The first half requires dodging a lot of AoE attacks, which slows down the fights. The second half consists of the Iniquitous Baptist, who masters four elements and can deploy shields for each of them. It can also hit you with debuffs throughout the fight, so you need much versatility and sustainability to succeed.

“This abyss has to be the most difficult abyss to 36 star (at least for me). Though I managed to do so eventually. But man, wasn’t a fun experience at all,” wrote the top-voted comment.

But now, players argue that in addition to being difficult, the higher floors feel annoying to clear rather than rewarding due to a boring play style. Maybe a change of format would bring a new spark to the Spiral Abyss, rather than regular rotations that are starting to feel old for dedicated players.

