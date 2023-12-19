Genshin Impact Patch 4.3 release date and time

Genshin Impact Patch 4.3, Roses and Muskets, is set to release on Dec. 20. It’s introducing two new characters, Navia and Chevreuse, and more quests and events to celebrate the Holiday season.

The update will also introduce various quality-of-life changes, including some aspects that haven’t received adjustments for a long time.

The first one is changing Expeditions. You’ll be able to claim all their daily rewards at once, instead of validating them one by one. The other main changes will facilitate running Domains several times by teleporting players in the middle of the arena when they choose to start again. They might seem like small changes, but they’ve been requested by players for a long time and will facilitate daily farming tasks.

Navia will release with Patch 4.3 as the new featured banner. Chevreuse will then become available for the second part of the update. Two new Claymores will also be introduced: the five-star Verdict and the four-star Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword. We recommend choosing one item or character as your top priority because you might not have enough luck to get the other before the update goes away.

Here’s the precise date and time for Patch 4.3.

When does Genshin Impact Patch 4.3 release?

Genshin Impact’s 4.3 update is planned to be released on Dec. 20, however, it should be coming sometime in the night between Dec. 19 and 20, CT time.

The game’s servers will begin maintenance on Dec. 19 at 4pm CT. It’s expected to last for five hours, which means Patch 4.3 might be available around 9pm CT. Players in Europe and Asia will likely be able to discover it the next day.

As usual, you’ll be able to claim Primogems when logging in after the update’s introduction. In general, HoYoverse offers more of them as an apology for each additional maintenance hour over the five expected.

As the starving Geo main I am, I’ll spend my Wishes on Navia as soon as the update is live and hope to get her or raise my Pity if I’m out of luck. For now, we recommend pre-downloading the update on Genshin’s client.