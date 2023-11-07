New Genshin Impact leaks reveal Chevreuse’s kit and constellations

On Nov. 6, Genshin Impact officially announced a new character coming to the game in update 4.3—Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Captain, Chevreuse. Today, on Nov. 7, fresh leaks unveiled her rumored kit, including talents and constellations.

Chevreuse is rumored to be a four-star Pyro polearm user, with her element being already confirmed via the official announcement. Her kit seems to revolve around the Overload reaction between Pyro and Electro, similar to how Nilou works around Hydro and Dendro.

Her Normal Attacks are a sequence of four attacks and her Elemental Burst launches a grenade that splits on impact like Klee’s Elemental Skill. Chevreuse’s Elemental Skill is an aimed shot, supposedly similar to Mika’s but with her gun, and that shot can be enhanced if nearby allies trigger an Overload reaction. The Elemental Skill deals damage and heals the active character.

#Chevreuse: Executor of Justice

Special Security and Surveillance Patrol Captain #GenshinImpact



"Behave yourself or the Patrol will get you!"

— A warning often issued to naughty Fontainian children from exasperated parents

Of course, those children are too young to understand… pic.twitter.com/CmfkxrAI3F — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 6, 2023

Ascension Talents lean even more into the Overload reaction. The first talent reduces enemies’ Pyro and Electro resistance when allies trigger Overload. But this only works when your party has only Pyro and Electro characters with at least one of each.

Her second Talent can improve your Pyro or Electro characters’ damage even more by increasing their ATK when the enhanced Elemental Skill is active. This Talent scales off Max HP, giving you one percent of ATK per 1,000 points of Max HP.

Finally, the Constellations are decent, as C1 helps with energy regeneration, C2 increases Chevreuse’s personal damage, and C4 decreases Skill cooldown. C6 is of course the best one, and gives a character who was healed by the Elemental Skill an extra 20 percent Pyro and Electro damage that can stack up to three times.

On paper, Chevreuse has the potential to improve your Pyro or Electro DPS characters significantly if you choose to run a composition with only those two elements. She also has healing capabilities but I don’t think she’ll be able to replace a dedicated healer on the team. We will only know for sure once her numbers and gameplay from the beta test will appear.