Genshin Impact players agree Navia will save meta thanks to one reason

Navia’s arrival in Genshin Impact is going to save the meta by bringing more light to the underappreciated Claymore weapon, according to players.

In a Reddit thread titled “Y’all think Geo was done dirty? Look at the claymore” on Dec. 17, a player explained how the weapon severely lacked strength and expressed hopes Navia will change that.

Navia is the upcoming five-star character. Image via HoYoverse

In the comments section of the thread, players mostly agreed with their statement. “I can’t wait to pull Navia on Tuesday night. She looks like she’s going to be a fantastic character,” the top-voted comment read.

Genshin players think she’s going to be quite powerful, which might bring a bit more representation for Claymore. Out of all the weapons, it’s the most underpowered. “There isn’t a single meta claymore user in the game,” the OP explained.

Usually, characters wielding that weapon feature niche playstyles that don’t fit all kinds of teams. Noelle might be the only exception to that because she’s the first tank character players get for free. But she’s still less popular than most characters players get early in Genshin.

“I can only hope that Navia will be the saving grace for both Geo and claymore,” the OP wrote. Players seemingly have high expectations for the upcoming character in terms of strength in the meta.

Navia combines two elements that are the most underappreciated in the game—the Geo element and Claymore weapon. It’s been two years since players have seen a character with this element and weapon combination release.

She’s designed as a main or sub-DPS, and she’s intended to dish out tremendous damage—provided there’s at least one other Geo character in the team to generate Elemental Shards she can work with.