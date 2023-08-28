Genshin Impact: How to fight Icewind Suite Coppelia and Coppelius

The expansive world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is home to a wide array of unique enemies you’ll regularly need to fight. One of the more unique battles you’ll come across is the Icewind Suite boss challenge in Fontaine where you need to fight a couple that never stops dancing.

All other boss challenges around Teyvat are fairly straightforward, but the unique nature of Icewind Suite can make figuring out how to fight these foes confusing. Here’s how you should go about it.

How to fight Icewind Suite in Genshin Impact

To take on either the Dirge of Coppelia or the Nemesis of Coppelius in the Icewind Suite boss challenge, you’ll first need to tell a nearby NPC named Maillardet which of the two foes you want to be the star of the battle. Coppelius is the Cryo and Pneuma version of the boss while Coppelia has control over Anemo and Ousia.

If you’re trying to get Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, then you should tell Maillardet that you want to take on the Dirge of Coppelia. If it’s Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius you’re after, then tell him you want to try Nemesis of Coppelius. You will only receive each of these respective rewards when the corresponding boss is selected to lead the battle.

You must talk to Maillardet every time you want to begin this boss battle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Depending on which of the two you choose, the fight will be primarily led by either Coppelius or Coppelia as they take the lead in the epic dance battle. With other bosses around Teyvat, all you have to do to initiate a boss fight is walk right up to your selected enemy. But with Icewind Suite, the dancing foes won’t become hostile and activate a battle until you have first spoken to Maillardet to activate the fight. This means you can freely walk around and watch the dancing duo without being attacked as long as the fight hasn’t been initiated.

Genshin Icewind Suite location

You’ll find the Icewind Suite challenge on the northeast side of the Court of Fontaine region. The best way to quickly travel to this challenge is to teleport to the Fountaine of Lucine, which will be unlocked after you approach it to deliver Hydro Sigils, then head forward to the Opera Epiclese.

These dancers have an entire arena for their neverending show. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Related: How to destroy Bullet Barnacles in Genshin Impact

From here, make a sharp right and proceed down the stone path until you reach the top of the very last set of stairs leading downwards. You’ll know you have the right stairs when you see Maillardet standing next to a camera and Coppelia and Coppelius dancing around in the arena below you.

Dirge of Coppelia

Coppelia is the woman figure in the dance battle and will deliver “a chapter of misfortune with her superb combat skills” to anyone who attempts to interrupt her dance with Coppelius.

All Dirge of Coppelia rewards

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces

Berserker artifact set pieces

Instructor artifact set pieces

The Exile artifact set pieces

Lucky Dog artifact set pieces

Even when the battle begins, this couple will rarely separate. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Nemesis of Coppelius

Coppelius is the male dancer in this challenge who is determined to never stop dancing and plans to “continue whirling till the bell tolls.”

All Nemesis of Coppelius rewards

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

Shivada Jade Sliver

Shivada Jade Fragment

Shivada Jade Chunk

Shivada Jade Gemstone

Gladiator’s Finale artifact set pieces

Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set pieces

Berserker artifact set pieces

Instructor artifact set pieces

The Exile artifact set pieces

Lucky Dog artifact set pieces

Since Icewind Suite is a normal boss challenge, you can tackle this challenge as many times as you wish as long as you have the Original Resin to claim the Trounce Blossom rewards from winning. Claiming rewards from this challenge will cost 40 Original Resin each time you do so.

How to beat Icewind Suite in Genshin Impact

The best way to beat the Icewind Suite boss challenge is to play on either Coppelius or Coppelia’s weakness depending on which version of the challenge you activate.

Coppelius wields the elemental power of Cryo and controls Pneuma from Fontaine, so you’ll want to strike him with Ousia to make taking him down easier. Elements that go well against Cryo, which includes those like Pyro and Electro, will also work well when fighting him.

Coppelia has Anemo elemental powers and Ousia from Fontaine, so using Pneuma on her will trigger Annihilation and make defeating her much easier. You should also bring characters who wield powers over Pyro, Electro, and Hydro for the best results.

I kept creating elemental reactions to deal damage which made the battle immensely easy. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While some of Fontaine’s foes are quite tricky to beat, such as Fontaine local legends like Ninianne and Vivianne, Icewind Suite is a very easy battle for any Traveler to tackle. Bringing the right elements and using Fontaine’s energy system will certainly make it easier, but since this battle is a fairly easy one, you can also just charge in with whatever well-built team you have and you should be fine.

I defeated both versions of the Icewind Suite challenge the first time I tackled them with my main team consisting of Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Nahida, and Kokomi, so as long as you have a well-rounded team that can dish out decent damage, you should be able to take down both Coppelius and Coppelia with ease.

About the author