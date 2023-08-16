Genshin Impact: How to beat the trial against Marcel

Court is in session, and your expertise is needed.

Neuvillette standing in front of a massive red and gold chair in court.
Image via miHoYo

The nation of justice in Genshin Impact takes its role very seriously, as you will quickly find yourself in the middle of the courtroom twice within the first few parts of the Archon quest. One of these trials is related to a character named Marcel as Navia tries to prove the innocence of Tartaglia (Childe), so you will be playing as her attempting to win the trial against Marcel.

All answers for Marcel’s trial in Genshin Impact

There are three district parts to Marcel’s trial in Genshin with unique answers you need to deliver in each of them to win the trial. This trial is nowhere near as complex as the one against Furina, so you should have a much easier time tackling this one.

True culprit evidence answer for Marcel’s trial in Genshin Impact

The first task in winning this trial will be to shift the accusation from Tartaglia (Childe) to Marcel which can be done by answering the following question:

  • Who is the true culprit behind the serial disappearances of young women case?

You’ll be presented with many options after Neuvillette asks you this question, but to place the focus on Marcel as desired you need to choose:

  • Information Regarding Marcel
The trail screen in Genshin Impact, pitting Navia against Neuvillette.
It’s Navia versus Neuvillette in this case. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: Best teams for Lyney in Genshin Impact

After this, you’ll participate in an event correction minigame just like the one you should have previously tackled when you beat Furina in Lyney’s trial.

All Refutation answers for The Incident of ‘Callas the Unfaithful’ in Genshin Impact

You need to correctly refute three different events to beat the trial against Marcel in Genshin.

The Scene of the Crime

Start by selecting “identify loopholes” on “The Scene of the Crime” event. Next, choose “Callas’ Case Records” from the evidence followed by “refute” to correct this event.

Reconstruction of Events

On “Reconstruction of Events,” choose “identify loopholes.” Navigate to “Primordial Seawater” and select “refute.”

Two Gunshots

Choose “identify loopholes” on the “Two Gunshots” event then select “refute” on the “Testimony From Jacques’ Family.”

The court minigame for the Two Gunshots evidence.
Choose your evidence correctly or you’ll have to try again. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After this, you’ll need to navigate through a series of lengthy cutscenes until you switch from Navia to the Traveler and Paimon. You’ll have to proceed through the entire Sinthe Headquarters Domain they are at before you can return to win the trial against Marcel.

Vacher identity evidence answer in Genshin Impact

Once the Traveler returns, they’ll get a rare moment of actual dialogue where they need to answer the question:

  • Which evidence reveals the true identity of Vacher?

The correct evidence to submit is:

  • Vigneire’s Notebook
The male Traveler (Aether) delivering a line of dialogue in court.
It’s always quite startling to actually hear the Traveler speak. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you select this option, the Traveler will reveal that Marcel was Varcher all along. Paimon will then take over explaining how you came to this conclusion before you will then proceed through many more cutscenes, but after you have delivered Vigneire’s Notebook you have officially claimed victory in the trial against Marcel.

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay