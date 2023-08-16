Genshin Impact: How to beat the trial against Marcel

The nation of justice in Genshin Impact takes its role very seriously, as you will quickly find yourself in the middle of the courtroom twice within the first few parts of the Archon quest. One of these trials is related to a character named Marcel as Navia tries to prove the innocence of Tartaglia (Childe), so you will be playing as her attempting to win the trial against Marcel.

All answers for Marcel’s trial in Genshin Impact

There are three district parts to Marcel’s trial in Genshin with unique answers you need to deliver in each of them to win the trial. This trial is nowhere near as complex as the one against Furina, so you should have a much easier time tackling this one.

True culprit evidence answer for Marcel’s trial in Genshin Impact

The first task in winning this trial will be to shift the accusation from Tartaglia (Childe) to Marcel which can be done by answering the following question:

Who is the true culprit behind the serial disappearances of young women case?

You’ll be presented with many options after Neuvillette asks you this question, but to place the focus on Marcel as desired you need to choose:

Information Regarding Marcel

It’s Navia versus Neuvillette in this case. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Related: Best teams for Lyney in Genshin Impact

After this, you’ll participate in an event correction minigame just like the one you should have previously tackled when you beat Furina in Lyney’s trial.

All Refutation answers for The Incident of ‘Callas the Unfaithful’ in Genshin Impact

You need to correctly refute three different events to beat the trial against Marcel in Genshin.

The Scene of the Crime

Start by selecting “identify loopholes” on “The Scene of the Crime” event. Next, choose “Callas’ Case Records” from the evidence followed by “refute” to correct this event.

Reconstruction of Events

On “Reconstruction of Events,” choose “identify loopholes.” Navigate to “Primordial Seawater” and select “refute.”

Two Gunshots

Choose “identify loopholes” on the “Two Gunshots” event then select “refute” on the “Testimony From Jacques’ Family.”

Choose your evidence correctly or you’ll have to try again. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

After this, you’ll need to navigate through a series of lengthy cutscenes until you switch from Navia to the Traveler and Paimon. You’ll have to proceed through the entire Sinthe Headquarters Domain they are at before you can return to win the trial against Marcel.

Vacher identity evidence answer in Genshin Impact

Once the Traveler returns, they’ll get a rare moment of actual dialogue where they need to answer the question:

Which evidence reveals the true identity of Vacher?

The correct evidence to submit is:

Vigneire’s Notebook

It’s always quite startling to actually hear the Traveler speak. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you select this option, the Traveler will reveal that Marcel was Varcher all along. Paimon will then take over explaining how you came to this conclusion before you will then proceed through many more cutscenes, but after you have delivered Vigneire’s Notebook you have officially claimed victory in the trial against Marcel.

About the author