Emile, a five-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse
Genshin Impact Emile leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

Wake up and smell the flowers.
Published: Jun 4, 2024 09:23 am

Emile is a renowned perfume designer in Fontaine and an upcoming character in Genshin Impact

As another Fontaine character, players have been given a sneak preview at her kit thanks to leaks. Here is everything you need to know about Emile in Genshin Impact, including her rarity, element, weapon, and more.

Keep in mind that the information below could change, so be sure to check back for any updates.

Emile star rarity and element in Genshin Impact

Nahida using her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse

As Genshin’s fifth nation, Fontaine is ready to add another character to its roster. Emile is an upcoming Dendro five-star character in Genshin. She’ll debut as a limited five-star, so you can expect her to be very powerful. According to leaks on Reddit (via Seele Leaks), Emile reportedly uses the Pneuma mechanic, making her the seventh Pneuma character of Fontaine. She’s also the first and only Dendro character of Fontaine, so you can expect her to be incredibly strong.

Emile’s weapon type and abilities

Raiden Shogun holding her spear in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse

While Emile’s just a perfume designer in Fontaine, she also excels in combat. Her weapon of choice is Polearm, meaning she shines in fast-paced combat. According to the leaks, Emile is a Dendro sub-DPS who performs best in Burning team comps, making her the first five-star unit to excel in this playstyle. To better understand what Emile does, here’s a detailed look at her kit:

  • Basic attack: Performs up to four consecutive strikes and consumes a certain amount of stamina to perform a Charged attack.
  • Elemental Skill: Emile creates a Casket of Soft Light that deals AoE Dendro damage. This is an off-field ability that lasts for 22 seconds, has a 14-second cooldown, and has two levels. Whenever you deal burning damage to opponents, the Casket of Soft Light produces “Aroma.” By collecting two of them, your Casket of Soft Light increases to the second level.
  • Elemental Burst: Emile’s Elemental Burst has great synergy with her Elemental Skill. Emile destroys her Casket of Soft Light and summons a new one with level three. The new Casket of Soft Light deals increased Dendro damage and doesn’t consume Aroma. Her Elemental Burst costs 50 energy, lasts three seconds, and has a 13.5-second cooldown. Once it ends, Emile automatically restores her previous Casket of Soft Light with all the stacks.
  • First Talent: Whenever the Casket of Light consumes two Aromas, Emile unleashes AoE Dendro attacks equal to 500 percent of her ATK, and is not considered Elemental Skill damage.
  • Second Talent: When a Casket of Light is on the field, all party members gain 85 percent Pyro Resistance.
  • Third Talent: Emile’s damage is increased by 36 percent against all opponents affected by Burning, but reduced by 90 percent if opponents are affected by Quicken.

It seems that Emile’s kit is pretty stacked, and she’ll be a powerful Dendro sub-DPS, but she’ll only be played in Burning team comps because of her third talent.

Emile constellations in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette smiling in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse

While Emile already looks powerful, her kit gets even stronger with constellations. For anyone planning to splash those Primogems, here’s everything you should know about her constellations and how they affect her gameplay.

  • C1: Emile gains a 10 percent damage increase to her Elemental Skill and first talent. Additionally, when party members deal Dendro or Burning damage, Emile produces extra Aroma.
  • C2: When a Casket of Soft Light collects Aroma, Emile gains two stacks that increase her damage by 36 percent.
  • C3: Increases Emile’s Elemental Skill by three points.
  • C4: The duration of Emile’s Elemental Burst increases by three seconds.
  • C5: Increases Emile’s Elemental Burst by three points.
  • C6: When Emile casts her Elemental Skill or Burst, her Normal and Charged attacks are increased by 250 percent of her ATK. She enters a special state for five seconds, where all her attacks are converted to Dendro damage that cannot be overridden. 

Most of her constellations are great, and they all improve her supporting capabilities, but her C6 changes her playstyle completely, as it turns Emile into a main DPS.

Emile’s likely release date in Genshin Impact

Cyno preparing to fight in Genshin Impact.
Image via HoYoverse

Emile is set to be released with version 4.8 of Genshin Impact. While the exact date is still not confirmed, Emile was officially announced on Genshin’s X (formerly Twitter) on June 3, as her splash art was posted.

Lazar Pavlovic
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering games like Genshin Impact, VALORANT, World of Warcraft and League of Legends to new releases. When he's not writing, you can find him grinding dungeons and raids in World of Warcraft.