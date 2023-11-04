Genshin Impact Patch 4.2 Primogem livestream codes

In the latest Special Announcement Program, HoYoverse revealed more on what’s coming to Genshin Impact—and celebrated it with the traditional generous Primogem codes.

Players must be fast because as usual, all these codes will expire in less than a day. So you’d better prepare yourselves ahead of time for each of those official livestreams.

The latest Special Announcement Program revealed more information on the upcoming Patch 4.2 and its new characters, Fontaine’s Archon Furina and Charlotte, as well as more story quests, a new weekly boss, and much more to come.

Primogem codes to redeem in Genshin: Impact

Save your Primogems for the Archon. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Three breaks revealed three successive Primogem codes in between the overload of announcements, each rewarding players with 100 Primogems, which isn’t negligible.

Here are the three Primogem codes to redeem, which can be done by heading to your profile and your Account settings:

VA97KJNF24UV Includes 100 Primogems and Weapon XP materials

NTQP2KPEJMUH Includes 100 Primogems and character XP materials

9T96KJNE2LVM Includes 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora



Meanwhile, players still have some time to complete the full Archon quest introduced with Fontaine in August, and the other ones added alongside Wriothesley. More will be added with Patch 4.2.