Genshin Impact’s first five-star recruit to deliver direct punches instead of using a weapon is Wriothesley, a Cryo character who pushes his catalyst to the side in favor of his fists.

Wriothesley is a strong damage dealer who will excel at helping you take out opponents when you take him into battle. But if you want to ensure that Wriothesley performs to the best of his ability, then it’s important to equip him with the best artifacts Genshin has available for him.

What are the best artifacts for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

The best artifacts for Wriothesley are those that build his general DPS abilities and especially his normal attack, which is the most impactful aspect of his skillet.

When selecting artifacts for Wriothesley, you’ll primarily want to focus on building the DPS area of his skillset which includes his:

Attack

Normal attack

Critical rate

Critical damage

Cryo damage

Based on this, the best artifact set for Wriothesley is the full four-piece version of Marechaussee Hunter. His skills are only suited for a role as a DPS, and this set complements his unique abilities best.

Marechaussee Hunter

Two-piece effect: Increases normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent.

Increases normal and charged attack damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping character’s health points are lowered or raised, their critical rate is increased by 12 percent for the next five seconds. This effect can stack up to three times for a total of 36 percent.

When the equipping character’s health points are lowered or raised, their critical rate is increased by 12 percent for the next five seconds. This effect can stack up to three times for a total of 36 percent. Location: You’ll need to visit the Denouement of Sin Domain in Belleau Region, Fontaine to obtain this set.

Everything about the Marechaussee Hunter set complements Wriothesley perfectly. The two-piece version builds both his normal and charged attacks, which is where the majority of the damage he deals originates from, so this is an immensely useful boost to his abilities.

Wriothesley will also heal himself when his health points drop too low, so he will easily activate the full four-piece set’s benefits as he engages in battle. Since he is a DPS unit, the critical rate boost is an excellent tool for him.

He prefers to strike with his fists in combat rather than using a weapon. Image via miHoYo

Even though Marechaussee Hunter is the top choice for Wriothesley, you might be seeking something different for your specific version of him. There are a couple of other artifact options you can consider, although there aren’t many since Wriothesley’s skillset is so specific.

Blizzard Strayer

Two-piece effect: Increases Cryo damage by 15 percent.

Increases Cryo damage by 15 percent. Four-piece effect: When the equipping recruit hits an enemy that is already affected by Cryo, their critical rate is increased by 20 percent. If the selected opponent is also paralyzed by the Frozen elemental reaction, then the wearer’s critical rate is raised by another 20 percent.

When the equipping recruit hits an enemy that is already affected by Cryo, their critical rate is increased by 20 percent. If the selected opponent is also paralyzed by the Frozen elemental reaction, then the wearer’s critical rate is raised by another 20 percent. Location: This set can be obtained from the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain in Dragonspine, Mondstadt.

Since Wriothesley has a Cryo Vision, building his elemental damage is another strong way to enhance his DPS abilities. You can go for the full four-piece set if you’re planning on building his team around the Frozen elemental reaction, but otherwise, it’s best to pair this set with another two-piece set.

Blizzard Strayer pairs quite well with Marechaussee Hunter since this combination will allow you to raise Wriothesley’s Cryo damage, normal attack damage, and charged attack damage. All three areas are important parts of his DPS skillset.

Echoes of an Offering

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 18 percent.

Raises attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: When a normal attack hits an enemy, there is a 36 percent chance that Valley Rite will be triggered. If activated, the Valley Rite effect increases normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack. Valley Rite is active until 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack does not trigger the Valley Rite effect, the odds of it being triggered the next time are raised by 20 percent. This trigger can be activated once every 0.2 seconds.

When a normal attack hits an enemy, there is a 36 percent chance that Valley Rite will be triggered. If activated, the Valley Rite effect increases normal attack damage by 70 percent of attack. Valley Rite is active until 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack does not trigger the Valley Rite effect, the odds of it being triggered the next time are raised by 20 percent. This trigger can be activated once every 0.2 seconds. Location: You can obtain this artifact set by taking on The Lost Valley Domain in The Chasm, Liyue.

Another possibility for Wriothesley is Echoes of an Offering which can be used to enhance his general attack and normal attack. The Cryo character is similar to Neuvillette and also does the most damage based on his basic abilities, so this set is also an excellent choice for him.

He used to be an inmate before he took over as the Fortress of Meropide’s administrator. Image via miHoYo

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Two-piece effect: Increases attack by 18 percent.

Increases attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: After an elemental skill is used and when the wearer of this set has 15 or more energy, 15 energy is drained to then raise normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 50 percent for the next 10 seconds. This effect cannot be activated again while it is already active.

After an elemental skill is used and when the wearer of this set has 15 or more energy, 15 energy is drained to then raise normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 50 percent for the next 10 seconds. This effect cannot be activated again while it is already active. Location: This set can be obtained from the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain in Yashiori Island, Inazuma.

The Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set can also be a viable choice for Wriothesley. Since the full four-piece set will enhance his basic abilities, this can work well on him, but it’s still generally better to just use the full four-piece Marechaussee Hunter set instead.

But depending on your specific team build and weapon for him, this is still an option you can consider. The two-piece set is also a very easy one to pair with another set like Blizzard Strayer if you’re seeking two different two-piece sets instead of one full four-piece set.

Gladiator’s Finale

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 18 percent.

Raises attack by 18 percent. Four-piece effect: Raises normal attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit wields a claymore, polearm, or sword.

Raises normal attack damage by 35 percent when the equipping recruit wields a claymore, polearm, or sword. Location: You can only gain this set outside of Domains. Pieces of this set can be obtained by taking on weekly bosses, vanquishing normal bosses, crafting an Artifact Strongbox at a crafting bench, or gaining a Domain Reliquary: Tier I reward box from the Spiral Abyss.

If you’re interested in Gladiator’s Finale for Wriothesley, it’s essential to only use the two-piece version of this set on him. The full four-piece set will not activate on him since its buffs only apply to characters who wield polearms, swords, and claymores.

Even though the four-piece version of this set won’t suit Wriothesley, the two-piece set is a strong option for pairing with another set. You could equip it with Shimenawa’s Reminiscence if you want a massive attack boost or alongside another set like Blizzard Strayer for both an attack and a Cryo damage increase.

About the author